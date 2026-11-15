MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE Cabinet's executive regulations for the federal law on human organ and tissue donation require health insurers to cover healthcare services for both donors and recipients before, during and after transplantation surgery.

Cabinet Resolution No. (61) of 2026 implements Federal Decree by Law No. (25) of 2023 Regarding the Donation and Transplantation of Organs and Tissues.

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Under Article 9, insurance companies must include in their health policies all healthcare services related to organ and tissue removal and transplantation, including treatment for complications,“irrespective of when such complications arise or are detected”.

The coverage includes the cost of removing an organ or tissue from a living or deceased donor, as well as post-donation and post-transplant follow-up care and treatment of any resulting complications.

Under Article 14, the resolution was published in the Official Gazette on April 30, 2026, and its general provisions came into effect the following day, May 1. However, Article 9, which requires health insurance companies to cover organ and tissue removal and transplantation-related medical costs, became effective six months after publication, on October 31, 2026.

The National Center will establish one or more systems through which people can register their willingness or unwillingness to donate organs and tissues after death, or formally record their wishes regarding donation. Registration must be in writing and verified through the UAE's digital identity system.

The system must allow people to withdraw or change their decision at any time. It will also be linked to individuals' electronic medical records to verify that their decisions were made voluntarily and integrated with health authorities and hospitals.

Healthcare facilities must have the necessary equipment, trained medical and awareness personnel, an accredited laboratory and an equipment safety plan before receiving a licence to perform organ and tissue removal and transplantation. Licences will be valid for one to three years.

To renew their licences, hospitals must apply within 30 days of expiry and submit data on:

Living and deceased donors Transplants performed Success rates Complications and medical errors Deaths following procedures

They must also undergo an audit by the National Center or the relevant health authority.

Surgeons must hold a valid licence in the relevant medical speciality, have accredited training or practical experience in organ and tissue removal and transplantation, and obtain approval from the National Center. Their licences will also be valid for one to three years.

Paired donation is permitted when a patient's willing donor is not biologically compatible with them, while another patient from a different family faces the same situation. Each donor must be compatible with the other family's patient, and the second donor must be a relative up to the fourth degree.

Both donors must provide written consent to the reciprocal donation. Hospitals must explain to both families the importance of biological compatibility.

If one donor withdraws after the other donor's organ has been retrieved, the withdrawing donor may be held liable under the law unless the withdrawal was due to circumstances beyond their control.

If an asynchronous exchange fails, the affected patient will be added to the National Center's priority list for an organ, or the matter will be referred to the committee established under Article 7 of the law.

Hospitals must conduct prescribed examinations, monitoring and support at every stage of the process, from reviewing medical histories, updating vaccinations and carrying out compatibility tests to providing pain management, physiotherapy, psychological support and regular follow-up care.

Recipients must also receive treatment to prevent organ rejection, along with immediate medical intervention if rejection occurs.

Where a deceased person has not registered their wishes regarding organ donation, consent must be obtained from a guardian or relative according to the order of priority set out in the law.

Consent must be provided in writing and authenticated through one of three methods:

An electronic signature using the UAE's digital identity system Authentication by a notary public or the relative's embassy A declaration made before an employee of the National Center

Relatives living abroad may provide a signed declaration or a thumbprint if they are unable to sign. Two witnesses must attest to the consent.

For unidentified deceased people, the National Center will coordinate with the police and Public Prosecution to establish the person's identity and locate relatives.

If the identity cannot be established and no relative is found, the Public Prosecution must confirm the circumstances before the donation process can proceed. A medical assessment must also establish whether the deceased is suitable for donation, and the necessary approval must be obtained before organ removal.

For accident victims, the National Center must immediately check whether the deceased had registered as a donor and contact the guardian or relatives to obtain consent. Where the circumstances of death are suspicious or the case is subject to a criminal investigation, Public Prosecution approval must be obtained before organ removal.

Bone marrow donation and transplantation must follow recognised medical standards and applicable protocols in force in the UAE.

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