MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The upcoming Jordan–EU Investment Conference offers an opportunity to position Aqaba as a regional hub for investment, manufacturing, exports and logistics, with prospects for attracting European capital into renewable energy, green hydrogen, high-value industries and sustainable tourism, according to economic and investment experts.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the experts said Aqaba's strategic location, seaport, industrial zones and logistics infrastructure could help translate the conference's outcomes into investment projects, particularly as global supply chains evolve and demand grows for clean energy and low-carbon production.

Senator Sharhabeel Madi said the conference could align European priorities in the green transition, energy security and supply chain resilience with Aqaba's investment potential, creating opportunities for long-term financial and technological partnerships.

He identified renewable energy and green hydrogen as particularly promising sectors, citing Aqaba's high solar irradiation, available land in Quweira and Wadi Araba, and specialized port facilities. These advantages, he said, could support the development of Aqaba as a regional production and export hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia destined for European markets. Madi added that the conference could attract European developers, facilitate technology transfer and encourage negotiations on long-term offtake agreements.

He also highlighted investment opportunities associated with the National Water Carrier Project, particularly in energy-efficient desalination technologies, smart water networks and renewable energy systems that could improve operational efficiency and reduce the project's carbon footprint.

The expansion of industrial and logistics zones in Quweira and Wadi Araba could provide additional opportunities for European manufacturers seeking production facilities with access to regional markets, investment incentives and supporting infrastructure, he said.

Rail Connectivity, Logistics and Tourism Madi stressed the importance of developing railway connections between Aqaba Port and industrial and logistics centers across Jordan to reduce transportation costs, lower carbon emissions and improve supply chain efficiency.

He identified smart and refrigerated warehousing, customs facilities and transit services as additional areas for investment, noting that Aqaba's location could strengthen its role in regional trade, re-exports and commercial integration with neighboring markets.

On tourism, Madi called for European investment in diversifying Aqaba's tourism offerings and addressing gaps in hotel infrastructure, particularly three- and four-star accommodation suited to European visitors, families and tour groups.

He said investments in recreational facilities, water sports, ecotourism and conference tourism, alongside promoting Aqaba as a gateway to the Golden Triangle of Petra, Wadi Rum and Aqaba, could extend visitor stays, stimulate local businesses and create sustainable employment.

Economist Hossam Ayesh said Aqaba offers diverse investment advantages that appeal to European investors, including its port, special economic zone, industrial estates, airport and logistics services, alongside opportunities in energy and tourism.

He said the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority's focus on attracting investment, green growth, ecotourism, innovation and skills development could increase its prospects of securing high-quality European investment.

Ayesh stressed the importance of using the conference to turn these advantages into specific, viable projects in partnership with European investors, financiers and companies.

He said Aqaba's competitive advantage lies in its potential to serve as a regional platform for production, exports and distribution, drawing on its port, airport, transport networks and industrial estates. These assets create opportunities for investment in warehousing, logistics, food processing, electronics, mining, renewable energy and construction materials, he added.

Ayesh emphasized the importance of shifting from attracting European importers to attracting European manufacturers by establishing production and industrial projects in Aqaba and strengthening their links to European and global value chains. This would support exports, create jobs and facilitate technology transfer, he said.

Developing an Integrated Economic Corridor Ayesh said developing Aqaba into a regional logistics hub and integrating its port with railway and road networks could encourage investment in warehouses, cold chains, packaging and multimodal transport, alongside supporting digital and logistics services.

On sustainability, he highlighted opportunities to attract investment in solar power, energy efficiency and energy storage, as well as sustainable tourism and ecotourism. He also called for stronger tourism links between Aqaba, Wadi Rum and Petra while protecting the marine environment and coral reefs.

Ayesh stressed that the goal is to transform Aqaba from Jordan's maritime gateway into an integrated regional platform for investment, production and trade.

He said the conference's success should be measured not only by the volume of announced investments, but also by their added value to the national economy through employment, increased exports, and technology and knowledge transfer.

Over $15 Billion in Investment Opportunities Amman Stock Exchange Chair Raad Tal said the Jordan–EU Investment Conference comes at a time when the national economy needs high-quality investments to expand its productive base, create jobs and improve competitiveness.

He described the conference as an opportunity to translate the comprehensive strategic partnership between Jordan and the EU into investment projects and economic partnerships based on mutual interests.

Tal said its importance is heightened by regional instability and its effects on trade, investment and tourism, providing an opportunity to highlight Jordan's relative stability, strategic location, skilled workforce and access to regional and international markets.

He noted that the conference is expected to bring together more than 700 investors, business leaders and policymakers and showcase over 40 investment opportunities valued at more than $15 billion. The projects span technology, the digital economy, energy, high-value manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure and water security. Tal said investment across these sectors could create mutually reinforcing economic benefits.

Technology, artificial intelligence and digital services could expand services exports and generate skilled employment for young Jordanians, while renewable energy and storage projects could reduce production costs and strengthen energy security.

Investment in high-value industries would support industrial diversification and export growth, while improved transport and logistics infrastructure could reinforce Jordan's position as a regional trade and connectivity hub. Tal emphasized that water security investment is equally critical because of its direct implications for the long-term sustainability of economic activity in the Kingdom.

//Petra// AJ