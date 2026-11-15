MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Nov. 15 (Petra)--Ajloun Agriculture Directorate ramped up its regular inspection tours on olive mills across the governorate to monitor operations, check compliance with technical and health requirements, and maintain quality of the olive oil produced and its delivery to consumers with high standards.

The directorate, in a statement Sunday, said its inspection and advisory tours will continue throughout the season, which would strengthen confidence in Ajloun olive oil and protects its reputation and quality in the markets.

Saitan Sarhan, director of Ajloun agriculture, said the tours reflect the directorate's keenness to follow the pressing season and ensure presses comply with the standards and instructions governing production, which safeguards the oil's quality and safety.

On its current policy, Sarhan noted that the directorate is strengthening oversight and agricultural extension and giving press owners the necessary technical guidance.

He said this effort would improve quality of the local product and protect the rights of farmers and consumers, calling for observing harvest dates and proper storage methods to preserve the natural properties of olive oil.

//Petra// NQ