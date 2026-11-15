MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Linda Khoo and Nabilah Saleh

MANILA, Nov 15 (NNN) -- ASEAN leaders agreed to maintain Myanmar's representation at the bloc's summits and foreign ministers' meetings at a non-political level until meaningful progress is made in implementing the Five-Point Consensus (5PC).

Myanmar's participation in meetings of other ASEAN sectoral ministerial bodies and mechanisms should remain unrestricted at all levels, the leaders said in a decision adopted at the 49th ASEAN Summit here on Sunday.

The leaders agreed to engage with Myanmar in phases, taking into account developments on the ground and progress in implementing the 5PC.

“Subject to sustained and concrete progress in the implementation of the 5PC by Myanmar, ASEAN may consider the gradual restoration of Myanmar's full political representation,” they said.

The leaders reaffirmed the 5PC as ASEAN's main framework for addressing Myanmar's political crisis and urged its full implementation to help the people of Myanmar achieve an inclusive and lasting peace through a process they own and lead.

They also expressed deep concern over insufficient progress in implementing the consensus, while acknowledging limited gains in aid delivery through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre).

They urged all parties in Myanmar, particularly the armed forces, security forces and armed groups, to de-escalate violence and halt targeted attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“We reiterate our call for the cessation of violence,” they said, stressing the need for a sustained nationwide ceasefire to allow aid to reach those in need and pave the way for inclusive national dialogue.

The leaders said the ASEAN chair's special envoy would continue engaging with all relevant stakeholders in Myanmar to build trust ahead of such talks. They also encouraged close coordination with the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar.

They welcomed AHA Centre monitoring mission on Oct 28, led by the ASEAN envoy, which marked the start of a month-long aid operation targeting more than 11,000 households, including those in four priority townships the centre had yet to reach.

The leaders called for ASEAN aid to reach people displaced by fighting within Myanmar directly, with deliveries guided by the AHA Centre's joint needs assessment.

They urged international partners to increase funding for the centre's relief efforts and called on Myanmar to facilitate the safe and timely delivery of aid without discrimination, including to communities that had yet to receive assistance.

The leaders tasked senior officials with continuing discussions on a proposal for a longer-term ASEAN special envoy on Myanmar and ways to assess progress. They also directed foreign ministers to continue engaging with Myanmar, including through informal talks in line with the 5PC.

“We shall review the above decision at our future sessions and mandate the ASEAN Foreign Ministers to continue monitoring progress and report to the next ASEAN Summit,” the leaders said.

--NNN