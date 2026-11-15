A group of teachers has won hearts online after putting on an adorable performance of children's rhyme 'Ek Mota Hathi' on Children's Day. A video from a school in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, shows five teachers wearing elephant masks and dancing to the popular nursery rhyme as their students watch with excitement. The cheerful performance has struck a chord with social media users, with many praising the teachers for making the special occasion memorable for their students.

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A post shared by Vinita Singh Veenu (@vinitasingh180)

Teachers turn nursery rhyme into a fun performance

The video shows the teachers taking turns to perform to the familiar Hindi rhyme, 'Ek Mota Hathi Jungle Mein Gaya'. Dressed in sarees and wearing elephant masks, they act out the different parts of the song with playful movements and simple dance steps.

As the rhyme progresses, the teachers bring the familiar story to life, entertaining the children with their expressions and actions.

One after another, five teachers join the performance, giving the students plenty to smile about. The children appear delighted as they watch their teachers step away from their usual classroom roles to put on a fun show.

The video captures a lighter side of school life, where teachers make an effort to connect with students through music, dance and play.

Internet praises teachers for their efforts

The performance has received an affectionate response from social media users. Several viewers said they were seeing such a performance by teachers for the first time and appreciated their willingness to participate in an activity purely for the children's happiness.

"First time show this seen wonderful teacher performing for kids like this," one user commented.

Another wrote in Hindi that while some people might find the performance amusing, they were happy to see that teachers like these still existed.

Several users also spoke about the dedication and affection teachers bring to their work, comparing the bond between teachers and students to that of a mother and child.

"Teacher + mom = extremely love," read another comment.

Some viewers singled out the first teacher to perform, praising her energy and expressions. Others called the entire performance wonderful and said the teachers deserved appreciation.

One user wrote, "Respect to all the teachers who treat their students like their own children, with love and care."

Children's Day celebrations go beyond classrooms

Children's Day is celebrated in India every year on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was popularly known as Chacha Nehru for his affection towards children.

Schools across the country mark the occasion through cultural programmes, games, performances and special activities organised for students.

Teachers often take part in these celebrations, giving children a chance to enjoy a different side of their educators.

The viral teachers' video from Bareilly is a cute and heartwarming reminder that even a simple nursery rhyme and a little effort can bring immense happiness to children. While the teachers may have only intended to entertain their students for a few minutes, their cheerful performance has now found an audience far beyond the classroom.