Kuvings' AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus Black

Kuvings' AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus Ivory

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the holiday shopping season officially underway, Kuvings is setting its sights on healthier tables. The premium appliance brand announced a Black Friday promotion running from November 13 through November 30, offering customers a 30% discount across its entire lineup of juicers, blenders, and dehydrators.Headlining the event is the brand's newest model, the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus Hands-Free Slow Juicer, now marked down to $490 from its standard $699.99 price point. Built to accommodate large batches with a generous 152-ounce capacity, the cold-press machine makes high-volume juicing fast and effortless, significantly reducing hands-on prep and processing time.At the heart of the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus is the heavy-duty BLACKHAWKMotor, precision-engineered to power through high-volume extraction without hesitation. Generating exceptional torque, the motor effortlessly processes tough, fibrous root vegetables and dense produce, working in tandem with the 316L stainless steel Hopper Blade to deliver precise pre-cutting and seamless, clog-free performance.More than just a seasonal purchase, the AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus is designed to earn a permanent spot on the kitchen counter. Its clean, square profile not only brings an upscale aesthetic to modern interiors, but also fits flush against backsplashes and adjacent appliances-reimagining the cold-press juicer as a sleek fixture homeowners never have to stow away in a cabinet.“This Black Friday, we're excited to offer special savings and help more families enjoy fresh, nutritious foods at home,” said Jong-Boo Kim, CEO of Kuvings.Ideal for seasonal gift-seekers and home cooks looking to elevate their wellness setups, the event provides significant savings across Kuvings' premium appliance collection.The Black Friday sale is active from November 13 through November 30, 2026. To explore the full promotion and shop available deals, visit

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Kuvings Unveils Seasonal Black Friday Sale on Flagship Kitchen Line News Provided By Kuvings November 15, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry



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