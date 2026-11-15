The free printable 2027 calendar from PrintSheetLab, a one-page year at a glance with US holidays

The 2027 calendar printable comes as a one-page year at a glance or 12 monthly pages, with US federal holidays, UK bank holidays and long weekends listed.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PrintSheetLab, a free education website, has published a free printable 2027 calendar that can be downloaded as a one-page year at a glance or as 12 monthly pages, with US federal holidays circled and UK bank holidays available as an option. With 2027 only weeks away, the calendar page also sets out the working days in the year, its long weekends and the holidays that move when they fall on a weekend, so that the coming year can be planned on paper before it begins.How It WorksThe 2027 page opens with a calendar maker already set to a year at a glance, with all 12 months on one page. The layout can then be switched to all 12 months, with a full page for each month, or to "One month" for any single month of 2027. Under "Week starts on", Sunday or Monday can be chosen, and every month is redrawn to match.US federal holidays are shown on the calendar as it opens, and UK bank holidays can be chosen instead. Personal dates such as birthdays can be added too. The look can be adjusted with a design, a color theme and fonts, and the last step is to pick a paper size and press Download PDF. No sign-up is needed.Layouts, PDFs and DesignsThe one-page version of the 2027 calendar printable, often called a 2027 yearly calendar, fits all 12 months on a single sheet in landscape or portrait. Its PDF adds a second page that lists every holiday and personal date in full. The monthly version gives each month its own page with big day boxes, optional notes lines and a cover page. For anyone looking for a free printable 2027 monthly calendar with holidays, this layout prints one page per month with the US federal holidays on it.For a quicker 2027 calendar printable, the page offers four finished PDFs: a one-page year at a glance with US holidays circled, a UK yearly calendar on A4 with a Monday start and bank holidays, a 12-page file with one page per month and US holidays, and a single January 2027 page with large day boxes. Each ready-made file prints at full size on US Letter or A4. Calendars made in the maker download for US Letter, A4 or A5.Every version of the printable 2027 calendar comes in five designs, classic, modern, minimal, bold band and playful, with eight color themes or custom colors and a choice of ten fonts.US Federal Holidays and UK Bank HolidaysThe page lists the US federal holidays for 2027 as New Year's Day on Friday, January 1; Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 18; Presidents' Day on Monday, February 15; Memorial Day on Monday, May 31; Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19; Independence Day on Sunday, July 4; Labor Day on Monday, September 6; Columbus Day on Monday, October 11; Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11; Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 25; and Christmas Day on Saturday, December 25.For England and Wales, the page lists the 2027 bank holidays as New Year's Day on Friday, January 1; Good Friday on Friday, March 26; Easter Monday on Monday, March 29; the Early May bank holiday on Monday, May 3; the Spring bank holiday on Monday, May 31; the Summer bank holiday on Monday, August 30; and the substitute days for Christmas Day on Monday, December 27, and Boxing Day on Tuesday, December 28. The page states that these dates match the official GOV bank holiday list.Working Days and Long WeekendsAccording to the page, 2027 has 261 weekdays. Taking out the US federal holidays that land on a weekday leaves 249 working days for a Monday-to-Friday job, and a table on the page breaks the figures down by month.The page lists the US federal holidays, as observed, that fall on a Monday or a Friday and so give a three-day weekend: New Year's Day on Friday, January 1; Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 18; Presidents' Day on Monday, February 15; Memorial Day on Monday, May 31; Juneteenth on Friday, June 18; Independence Day on Monday, July 5; Labor Day on Monday, September 6; Columbus Day on Monday, October 11; Christmas Day on Friday, December 24; and New Year's Day 2028, observed on Friday, December 31. Because New Year's Day 2028 is observed on Friday, December 31, 2027, December 2027 has two federal days off.Ways the Calendar Can Be UsedAt home, the page suggests printing the year at a glance, adding family birthdays as personal dates and placing it on the fridge, or printing all 12 months with a cover on card stock as a wall calendar. In classrooms, it suggests the bold band design with large day boxes for a class calendar. For homeschool planning, the 12-month layout with notes lines gives a page for each month on which lessons, trips and breaks can be written. For work planning in small offices and teams, the page suggests turning on week numbers for project schedules and payroll dates.Related Free ResourcesThe free calendar maker builds a printable calendar for any year from last year to three years ahead, with public holidays built in for the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, India and the UAE, and Christian, Islamic, Hindu, Jewish or Chinese festivals can be layered on top.The photo calendar maker at calendars/photo-calendar-maker/ turns personal pictures into a printable calendar, with one photo for the whole year or a different photo for each month, and the page states that photos are never uploaded. Holiday calendars for 2027 and 2028, covering seven countries and five religious and cultural traditions, are collected at calendars/holiday-calendars/ with a page for each. A 2028 calendar and a countdown calendar printable, which makes a color-in grid or paper chain counting down to any big day, are also available."A printed calendar on the fridge or the classroom wall is still how many families and schools plan their year," said Vicky, who runs PrintSheetLab. "Having the holidays and long weekends already worked out saves time at the start of the year."Frequently Asked QuestionsHow Many Weeks Are in 2027?The page states that 2027 has 52 weeks and 1 extra day, and 52 ISO weeks. The year starts on Friday, January 1, and ends on Friday, December 31. It has 53 Fridays, while every other weekday occurs 52 times.How Many Days Are in 2027?2027 has 365 days. It is not a leap year, so February has 28 days. The page notes that the next leap year after 2024 is 2028.Is There a Free Printable 2027 Calendar With Holidays?Yes. The 2027 page offers a free calendar with US federal holidays or UK bank holidays printed on every month. On the year-at-a-glance version, a list of the holiday dates prints on a second page.When Is Easter 2027?The page gives Easter 2027 as Sunday, March 28, with Good Friday on March 26. In England and Wales, Good Friday and Easter Monday, March 29, are both bank holidays.About PrintSheetLabPrintSheetLab is a free education website that publishes printable worksheets with answer keys for preschool to grade 8, step-by-step math calculators, learning games, and printable calendars and paper. It is created and maintained by Vicky. The site is free to use and does not require an account.

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PrintSheetLab Publishes Free Printable 2027 Calendars With Holidays for Planning News Provided By GoldPrive November 15, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry



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