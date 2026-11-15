MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin reflected on the deep-rooted cultural and emotional significance of Chhath Mahaparva, describing it as a timeless tradition that connects generations and keeps Bihar's rich heritage alive.

Participating in the festival's commencement rituals at Digha Ghat in Patna, where he took a holy dip in the Ganga and offered prayers, Nabin highlighted how age-old customs, traditional folk songs and family practices passed down by grandmothers and ancestors continue to strengthen faith, preserve cultural values and reinforce a sense of collective identity.

He also underlined how the festival, rooted in devotion, family unity, discipline and respect for nature, has travelled beyond Bihar to different parts of India and the world, carrying the state's cultural legacy across geographical boundaries.

Nabin participated in the religious observances marking the commencement of Chhath Mahaparva, taking a holy dip in the Ganga at Digha Ghat in Patna on Friday and performing traditional prayers and rituals.

During his visit to the ghat, the BJP Chief reflected on the deep-rooted cultural, spiritual and social significance of Chhath, describing it as much more than a religious festival.

He said the Mahaparva represents Bihar's rich civilisational heritage, collective faith and traditions that have been carefully preserved and passed down through generations.

Emphasising the emotional connection people share with the festival, the BJP Chief added that Chhath brings families and communities together while strengthening their bonds with their ancestors and cultural roots.

The traditional folk songs associated with the festival, he said, serve as a reminder of the generations that have kept these customs alive.

"Through these songs and rituals, the memories of grandmothers and great-grandmothers continue to find expression in contemporary family life."

The BJP Chief noted that the traditions handed down by previous generations are not simply religious practices but an important means of transmitting faith, values and cultural identity.

The distinctive atmosphere of Chhath, where families participate collectively in preparations and worship, reflects a rare combination of devotion, discipline and togetherness.

Nabin also underlined the values that make Chhath unique, including cleanliness, purity, self-discipline, family unity and respect for nature.

According to the BJP Chief, the festival encourages people to maintain a sense of harmony with their surroundings and recognise the importance of natural resources in sustaining human life.

Highlighting its spiritual dimension, Nabin said Chhath embodies deep reverence for Lord Bhaskar (the Sun God) and Maa Ganga.

"At the same time, the festival expresses gratitude towards farmers and agricultural workers whose efforts ensure food for society. This combination of religious devotion, environmental consciousness and appreciation for human labour gives the festival a wider social message."

Sharing his personal association with the tradition, the BJP Chief said he had grown up witnessing Chhath celebrations and that the festival had remained an inseparable part of his family's life since childhood.

He recalled how the Chhath ghats along the Ganga in the Patliputra region had been closely connected with his family and community for generations.

He said his family had traditionally visited these very ghats to offer Arghya, making the riverbank an important part of their religious and cultural memories.

The experience of witnessing the Ganga in its vastness during the festival, he added, further deepens the spiritual connection people share with the sacred river.

The BJP President also said that Chhath has travelled far beyond Bihar, carried across the country and overseas by people from the state who have settled in different parts of the world.

"Wherever the Bihari community has established its presence, it has continued to preserve and celebrate this distinctive tradition."

Referring to celebrations in New York and New Jersey, as well as the observances at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty and along the Yamuna in Delhi, Nabin said the growing reach of Chhath reflects the strength and continuity of Bihar's cultural heritage.

He noted that people from different regions have also embraced the festival, giving it a wider social presence while retaining its traditional character.

He said the celebrations taking place in different cities and countries demonstrate how cultural traditions can transcend geographical boundaries.

"Despite living far away from their native places, people continue to remain connected to their roots through Chhath, preserving the customs and values inherited from their families."

Nabin also described the four-day observance as a source of renewed spiritual energy and inner strength.

He said the discipline, devotion and collective participation associated with the festival inspire people to fulfil their everyday duties and responsibilities with renewed commitment throughout the year.

The festival, he added, offers a meaningful message not only to Bihar but also to the entire country and the world.

"Its emphasis on family relationships, social harmony, environmental respect, cleanliness and gratitude makes Chhath a distinctive tradition with universal relevance."

The BJP Chief's participation in the rituals at Digha Ghat thus reflected both his personal attachment to the festival and its larger significance as an enduring symbol of Bihar's cultural identity.