Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Chhath Puja and Prays for Viksit Bharat

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday joined Chhath Puja celebrations at the Yamuna Ghats and offered prayers to Chhathi Maiya, seeking blessings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Delhi'. Speaking to reporters here at the Yamuna Ghats, CM also offered prayers to Chhathi Maiya, seeking blessings for the well-being of the citizens and the vision of a developed India and Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I, too, pray at the feet of Chhathi Maiya to bestow her blessings upon all of us-the people of India and the residents of Delhi. May she bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so that under his leadership, we may achieve a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Delhi, and may every family attain prosperity and happiness," Gupta said.

"This is a very auspicious day-a joyous occasion. Lakhs of our brothers and sisters from the Purvanchal region, who live in Delhi and whose contributions keep the city moving, are celebrating the great festival of Chhath together here at the Yamuna Ghats," Gupta said. Emphasising the preparations undertaken by the administration to ensure a smooth celebration for worshippers, she added, "Across Delhi, over 1,400 such ghats have been set up, where lakhs of devotees observing the Chhath fast are offering their prayers. We have made every effort to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided."

Reiterating her government's commitment to public welfare, Gupta called the Purvanchal community an integral part of Delhi's family. "The Delhi government and every single one of us remain committed to serving the people of Delhi; it is our duty to look after the needs and the happiness of our brothers and sisters from the Purvanchal region, who are an integral part of our family," the Chief Minister added.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shasthi), observed to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and to seek blessings for good health, prosperity, and longevity. This year, the celebrations are being held from November 13 to 16. Ahead of the festival, the Delhi Government has made extensive arrangements for devotees at more than 1,400 Chhath ghats across the capital.

Special arrangements have been made for the evening prayers and offerings to the setting sun on Sunday and the worship of the rising sun on Monday morning, the release said. "These include major ghats along the Yamuna as well as the grand 11-km-long Chhath ghat developed along the Munak Canal in North Delhi. The ghat has been developed keeping in mind the convenience of devotees and the traditions associated with the festival. Arrangements have been made at the ghats for cleanliness, lighting, security, drinking water, toilets, changing rooms for women and other essential facilities. The government aims to ensure that devotees can observe the festival with full devotion and without inconvenience," it added.