Rajkumar Sharma Hails India ODI Series Win Against New Zealand

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 15 (ANI): Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma hailed India's 3-1 ODI series victory over New Zealand, describing the achievement as significant given the challenging conditions in the host country and saying the tour provided valuable preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa. India defeated New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval on Sunday to seal the series. It was India's third bilateral ODI series triumph in New Zealand, following their victories in 2009 and 2018-19.

"It is a great victory. India defeated New Zealand 3-1. It is not easy to defeat New Zealand in New Zealand because there are different conditions. This was good preparation for India's for the upcoming ODI World Cup. In the upcoming World Cup, there will be similar conditions in South Africa. The Indian team got a good chance to prepare. The wickets were not easy, but India did a good preparation. I would like to congratulate the entire team for this great victory," Sharma told ANI.

Sharma also expressed confidence in Kohli's form, saying the former India captain's performance in the series opener was an encouraging sign ahead of future assignments. "Virat showed his class in the first match. He is in such good form. In the first game, he dominated the wicket, which shows he is in good form and preparing well. This is good news for Indian cricket," he said.

Kohli began the series with an impressive 74 off 51 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six, as India won the opening ODI by five wickets. However, he managed only seven runs in the second match, while the third ODI was washed out. He was dismissed for a duck in the fourth game before scoring five off seven balls in Sunday's series finale.

India's series-clinching win came after a disciplined bowling effort in a low-scoring contest. Put in to bat, the visitors were bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs, with Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel scoring 46 each, while stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer contributed 22. New Zealand's bowlers kept India under pressure, with Jacob Duffy and Mitchell Santner claiming three wickets each and Matthew Fisher taking two. In reply, New Zealand were dismissed for 187 in 48.1 overs. Dean Foxcroft top-scored with 31, while Arshdeep Singh led India's attack with three wickets. Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets apiece to ensure the visitors defended their total by 22 runs. The victory completed a successful white-ball tour for India, who had also won the preceding T20I series.