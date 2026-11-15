Choreographer Piyush Bhagat Shares Behind-the-Scenes Moments from 'King'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's on-screen chemistry in 'Tu Mil Jaaye' from their upcoming film 'King' has caught the attention of fans. Now, choreographer Piyush Bhagat has shared a few behind-the-scenes moments from the song's shoot, giving fans a glimpse of what went on behind the camera.

In a social media post shared on Sunday, Bhagat, who choreographed the song along with Shazia Samji, posted a series of pictures from the Cape Town schedule. The pictures offer a glimpse of the cast and crew during the shoot, along with some fun moments from the sets. Sharing the pictures, Piyush also added a playful caption about one of the shots featuring Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote,“We shot SRK from this car booth. (Duh...Not with a phone)”

The song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' was released on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the track gives audiences a glimpse of their romantic pairing in the upcoming film. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, while its English rap has been written by Ed Sheeran. Sachin-Jigar have composed the track, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, 'King' is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on December 24, 2026.