The Bachchan family is once again in the news, but this time the attention is on a reported property dispute involving their iconic Mumbai residence, Jalsa. The name that has caught everyone's attention is Ramola Bachchan, wife of Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan. While she has largely maintained a life away from the Bollywood spotlight, Ramola shares a long history with the superstar. From being his close friend in Kolkata to becoming his sister-in-law, here is everything you need to know about her life, career and the ongoing property controversy.

Who Is Ramola Bachchan? Her Connection With Amitabh Bachchan

Ramola Bachchan is an entrepreneur, fashion designer and former television presenter. Born in Calcutta in 1947, she studied English Literature and Politics before pursuing Business Management in the United States. She also trained as a solicitor in London and reportedly worked as an air hostess during the early years of her career.

Her connection with Amitabh Bachchan dates back to the 1960s, when he was working at a shipping company in Kolkata before entering the film industry. The two reportedly shared a close friendship and were part of the same social circle.

Interestingly, Amitabh also played a role in bringing Ramola and his younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan together. The two eventually got married in 1973, the same year Amitabh tied the knot with Jaya Bachchan. Ramola and Ajitabh have four children – Bhim, Namrata, Naina and Nilima. Their daughter Naina is married to actor Kunal Kapoor.

From Television To Fashion: Ramola Bachchan's Career

Ramola has built a professional identity of her own beyond her association with the Bachchan family. She has worked in television, fashion, events and hospitality.

During her stay in London, she hosted the interview programme Face to Face on TV Asia. The show reportedly featured several prominent personalities, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Imran Khan and Ravi Shankar.

She later ventured into fashion with her resort-wear label, First Resort by Ramola Bachchan. She also established RBC Events, an event management company. In 2020, she entered the food and hospitality business with The Accidental Chef, a bespoke home-dining service.

Why Is Ramola Bachchan Linked To The Jalsa Property Dispute?

Ramola Bachchan has recently made headlines over a reported dispute concerning Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's iconic bungalow in Mumbai.

According to media reports, she has challenged a 1993 gift deed linked to the property, claiming that Jalsa was originally registered in her name and was subsequently transferred to Jaya Bachchan without her knowledge or consent.

Reports further suggest that while the records of the Kapol Housing Society identify Jaya Bachchan as the owner, the Maharashtra government's Property Card reportedly continues to carry Ramola's name.

She has also questioned the validity of the gift deed, alleging irregularities in its documentation, including the absence of stamp duty and witness signatures. The matter has reportedly reached the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Andheri.

However, the ownership claims and the validity of the disputed document are yet to be conclusively established. The matter remains subject to the proceedings and verification of official records.