MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) India U-19 cricketer Mohit Ulva idolises batting icon Virat Kohli and Australia's bowling great Pat Cummins as he spoke after guiding India U19 to a historic one-wicket win over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup final.

Mohit slammed an unbeaten 49 to help India register an unthinkable one-wicket win during the 338-run chase against Pakistan U19. Speaking after the victory, the youngster revealed his idols as he looks to gear up for his future.

"In batting, I like Virat Kohli a lot. In bowling, I like Pat Cummins a lot," Mohit told Star Sports. The medium pacer has been selected in Saurashtra's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and is gearing up for the next challenge. "Actually, I am joining my senior team from tomorrow. I have been selected in SMAT, by God's grace. So, I want to debut there as soon as possible.

"I want to prove my place there and that I deserve to play here. Because the more years I get to play there, the easier it will be for me to play top-flight cricket from there. So, the sooner you get there, the more time you get. So, that's the goal," he added.

From 252/8, India U19 went on to chase 338 as Manal Chauhan also made an important 47 in the win. Mohit scored an unbeaten 49 from 26 balls, including that winning four on the final ball.

He reflected on the match, stating that he loves playing under pressure. "I like pressure. I enjoy good games where the atmosphere is good, where there is a lot of crowd, where there is a lot of hype-up, where people are coming at me. I like those games. I don't like those lazy games, where you just have to go here and take out the game easily. I don't like that," he added.

He was proud of having won the match for India. "I have done this for the country. And this is the first time I have felt that I have done something for the country. I have been hearing this since I was a kid. That army men do a lot for the country. Doctors do a lot for the country. Then suddenly I heard that cricketers do a lot for the country.

"That day I felt that yes, I can do something in this field. I have to do something in this field. And after that, for the first time, I did something for the country. I felt that this boy made the whole country proud. You know, this was not only my win, but the whole country won. That was the feeling. So, I am very proud," he added.