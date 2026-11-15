MENAFN - African Press Organization)

High Commissioner Jacques Belle presented his Letters of Credence and the Letters of Recall of his predecessor to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa during a Credentials Ceremony held at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on 13 November 2026.

During his audience with President Ramaphosa, High Commissioner Belle conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of President Patrick Herminie and the people of Seychelles. He reaffirmed Seychelles' appreciation for the longstanding friendship and close cooperation between the two countries.

High Commissioner Belle also reiterated the invitation previously extended by President Herminie to President Ramaphosa to undertake an official visit to Seychelles in 2027, at a mutually convenient time. The proposed visit would provide an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations and advance concrete initiatives in areas of mutual interest, including regional cooperation.

With the presentation of his Letters of Credence, High Commissioner Belle formally assumes his functions as Seychelles' High Commissioner to South Africa, with the mandate to represent and advance Seychelles' interests and further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo