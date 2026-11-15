MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

On November 12, the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia held a reception to welcome Ambassador Xiao Yewen. In attendance were around 300 guests, including the Gambian Chief Justice Edrissa M. O. Faal, Sering Modou Njie, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Abdoulie Jobe, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, several other Ministers, as well as National Assembly Members, Heads of Diplomatic Missions in The Gambia and Gambian friends from all walks of life.

Ambassador Xiao said it was a great honour in assuming his post in The Gambia in the year marking the 10th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and The Gambia. He noted that over the past decade, under the strategic guidance of the heads of the two countries, political mutual trust between China and The Gambia had been deepening, practical cooperation had yielded fruitful results, and people-to-people exchanges had grown increasingly close. Looking ahead, Xiao reaffirmed China's readiness to create new opportunities for The Gambia and other countries with its own development. In his remarks, the Ambassador also briefed the guests on the outcomes of the 5th Plenary Session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee.

In their respective remarks, Sering Modou Njie, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad and Abdoulie Jobe, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture warmly welcomed Ambassador Xiao on his assumption of office. They spoke highly of China's support for The Gambia's development, commending China's efforts to promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and expressed their expectations for further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Guests enjoyed a series of outstanding musical and dance performances jointly presented by the Muqam Art Troupe of the China Xinjiang Art Theatre and Flex Fusion from The Gambia, after viewing a photo exhibition on unique landscapes and cultural heritage of Xinjiang. Guests spoke highly of China's development achievements in Xinjiang, and the performances were met with enthusiastic applause.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Gambia.