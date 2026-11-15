MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Religious inclusivity, mutual respect and community engagement remain vital pillars of peaceful coexistence and strong civil-military relations. By supporting initiatives that promote spiritual well-being, social cohesion and shared responsibility, the Kenya Army continues to foster trust and strengthen its bonds with local communities.

The Kenya Army participated in the official inauguration of Masjid Saeed at Kampi ya Chumvi in Isiolo, a mosque generously donated by Dr Haroon and his family to serve the spiritual and social needs of the community.

The mosque was officially inaugurated by the Principal Imam, Colonel Abdul Malik Rubeya, in a ceremony attended by the Kenya Army Service Imam, Colonel Rajab Athuman, Muslim religious leaders from Isiolo, representatives from Pakistan and members of the local community.

Speaking during the ceremony, Colonel Rubeya described the mosque as more than a place of worship, emphasising its significance as a centre for spiritual guidance, Quranic education, counselling and community development.

He underscored the importance of sustaining the mosque's purpose through regular congregational prayers, religious teachings and community activities that nurture faith, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence.

The Principal Imam also officially opened Masjid Shifaa at Isiolo Regional Hospital (IRH), where he visited patients admitted to the facility, extending a message of compassion, spiritual encouragement and solidarity.

In his remarks, Chief Guest Dr Haroon called for unity, mutual support and collective responsibility, emphasising the importance of standing together as one family. He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting community initiatives, highlighting the value of enduring partnerships in addressing shared needs and promoting social well-being.

The inauguration reflects the Kenya Army's recognition of religious institutions as important partners in nurturing moral values, discipline, social harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Through sustained engagement with religious leaders and local communities, the Kenya Army continues to promote religious inclusivity, deepen mutual trust and reinforce civil-military relations, contributing to lasting peace, unity and stability.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo