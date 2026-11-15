MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Building an elite, agile and mission-ready force requires rigorous training, exceptional discipline and the ability to operate effectively across complex and demanding security environments. As emerging threats continue to reshape the operational landscape, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) remains focused on developing specialised capabilities to safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity and maritime security.

The Kenya Navy hosted the closing ceremony of a Special Forces Qualification Course at Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe in Mombasa County, marking the successful completion of intensive training by personnel drawn from the three Services of the KDF.

The ceremony featured a series of tactical demonstrations showcasing the graduates' proficiency in specialised combat operations, amphibious warfare, battlefield medical response and water survival techniques.

The demonstration also featured combat casualty care, with trainees exhibiting their ability to provide lifesaving medical assistance under hostile conditions, underscoring the importance of battlefield medical readiness in sustaining operational effectiveness.

In the amphibious operations demonstration, graduates displayed proficiency in their ability to transition from sea-based platforms to land operations in support of assigned missions.

The water survival demonstration further showcased essential techniques for remaining afloat, overcoming maritime emergencies and sustaining survivability during amphibious operations.

Presiding over the ceremony, the Commanding Officer, Base Operations Wing, Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Okaka, congratulated the graduates on successfully completing the demanding course, commending their resilience, determination and commitment to professional excellence.

He challenged them to continuously refine their skills, uphold the highest standards of discipline and accountability, and execute their responsibilities with diligence, courage and selflessness.

The ceremony culminated in the presentation of Special Forces symbols to the graduates, symbolising their successful qualification, professional achievement and readiness to undertake specialised operational assignments.

The successful completion of the Course reflects the KDF's sustained investment in advanced military training, joint operational capabilities and the development of highly skilled personnel capable of responding decisively to evolving security challenges.

Through continuous specialised training and professional development, the KDF continues to build a resilient, adaptable and combat-ready force committed to defending Kenya's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo