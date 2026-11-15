MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, Russian forces struck the premises of a State Emergency Service unit twice. The attacks damaged a fence and set a service vehicle on fire," the statement said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. No emergency personnel were injured.

Warehouses catch fire in Vyshhorod district following enemy attack

As previously reported by Ukrinform, four residents of the Donetsk region were injured in Russian shelling over the previous day.