Russian Drones Attack Fire Station Twice In Kramatorsk
"Today, Russian forces struck the premises of a State Emergency Service unit twice. The attacks damaged a fence and set a service vehicle on fire," the statement said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze. No emergency personnel were injured.Read also: Warehouses catch fire in Vyshhorod district following enemy attack
As previously reported by Ukrinform, four residents of the Donetsk region were injured in Russian shelling over the previous day.
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