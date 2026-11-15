Enemy Strikes Energy Facility, Triggering Emergency Power Outages In Zaporizhzhia And Dnipropetrovsk Regions
"The enemy has once again attacked an energy facility. Damage to energy equipment has left consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions without electricity. Emergency power outages have been introduced in these regions," the statement said.Read also: Enemy drone attacks damage property in five districts of Kyiv region, one person injured
Ukrenergo stated that all relevant services remain in constant communication and are coordinating their efforts.
Energy repair crews will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows, with the aim of restoring electricity supplies as quickly as possible.
As previously reported, Russian forces attacked an infrastructure facility in the Khortytskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, injuring one person.
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