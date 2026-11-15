MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"An important target was the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region, located approximately 650 kilometers from the line of contact. This is no ordinary airfield: it hosts the Russian Ministry of Defense's 929th State Flight Test Center, one of Russia's main facilities for testing new military aircraft and weapons," the General Staff emphasized.

According to the military, Russian forces use this airfield to test their latest aircraft and missiles before deploying them in the war against Ukraine. Akhtubinsk is also used as a base for Su-34 aircraft, which launch guided aerial bombs against Ukrainian cities and military positions.

Following the strike, a powerful secondary explosion was recorded at a storage facility containing components for guided aerial missiles. A PRV-13 mobile radio altimeter was also hit. This is an important system used to measure the altitude of airborne objects and determine their coordinates.

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Regarding the Tsymbulova drone launch site, the General Staff emphasized that Russian forces use it to launch drones against Ukrainian cities, energy infrastructure, and civilian facilities.

"Every such site that is hit means fewer nighttime attacks on our homes," the military noted.

As previously reported, during the night of November 15, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a petrochemical complex in Tatarstan and the Monolit military-industrial complex plant in Russia's Bryansk region.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine