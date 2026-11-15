Chair and Associate Professor of Innovation and Marketing, Mount Royal University

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Dr. Bahman Radnejad is an entrepreneur, business consultant, and scholar with more than two decades of experience in innovation strategy and sustainable energy development across Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. He is currently an Associate Professor and Chair of Innovation and Marketing at the Bissett School of Business, Mount Royal University (MRU). He is also a visiting scholar at the School of Economics and Business Administration at Hokkaido University and at the Institute of Innovation Research at Hitotsubashi University in Japan.

Bahman is also the President of 1388 Consulting, where he helps individuals and organizations build capabilities in design thinking and innovation leadership. Prior to joining MRU, he served as a business faculty member at the State University of New York at Brockport and Susquehanna University in the United States. His research has been published in peer-reviewed journals, conference proceedings, and book chapters, focusing on Design Thinking, Open Innovation, Innovation Management, and Sustainable Energy Development. In addition to his academic work, Bahman has been actively involved in several startups across the energy, food, IT, and fashion industries.

Bahman holds a PhD in Strategy with a specialization in Energy and Environment from the University of Calgary, a Master's in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the University of Manchester, and a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Tehran. He has also earned a Design Thinking certification from Harvard Business School.

–present Chair and Associate Professor of Innovation and Marketing, Mount Royal University

2016 University of Calgary, Ph.D.

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