PhD Student, Theology, Regis College, University of Toronto

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Noah MacDonald is an Anishinaabe PhD student and Canon lawyer belonging to Michipicoten First Nation. Since 2023, he has been pursuing doctoral studies in theology at Regis College (University of Toronto). His doctoral research, directed by Dr. John Dadosky and Elder Catherine Brooks, aims to explore Anishinaabe Catholic expressions of spiritual and ecclesial self-determination. He has published with the Journal of Ecumenical Studies on the topic of Jesuit and Anishinaabe Reconciliation and frequently participates in academic panels at various faculties of theology. He remains dedicated to advocating for the rights of Indigenous Catholics and advancing their distinct theologies. He is a member of Our Lady of Guadeloupe Circle (Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops), the Reconciliation Committee for the University of St. Michael's College, and the Indigenous Ministries Board at Anishinabe Spiritual Centre.

–present PhD student, Theology, Regis College, University of Toronto

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