Evolving security needs demand stronger faculty competence and institutional capacity in Command and Staff Colleges. Against this backdrop, Major General Eric Kinuthia, Commandant of the Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC) Karen, attended the 20th African Conference of Commandants (ACoC) in Arusha, United Republic of Tanzania, from 9 to 11 November 2026.

Lieutenant General Salum Haji Othman, Chief of Staff, officiated the opening ceremony on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces of the Tanzania Peoples' Defence Forces annual conference brings together Commandants of African Command and Staff Colleges to strengthen relationships, share best practices and advance professional military education. Discussions focused on aligning collaboration among colleges in order to address the continent's emerging security threats.

During the conference, Major General Stephen Mnkande, Commandant of the Command and Staff College Tanzania, handed over ACoC Chairmanship to Brigadier General Mohamed Alie Kamara, Commandant of the HCSC Sierra Leone. The guest of honour and Tanzania's Minister for Defence, Dr. Rhimo Nyansaho, presided over the closing ceremony.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.