The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs (MFA), in partnership with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Kenya and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), convened a youth dialogue at the University of Nairobi to mark 20 years since the adoption of the African Youth Charter and advance youth participation in diplomacy, governance and regional integration.

Organised through the Ministry's Office of Strategic Partnerships and Donor Relations, the forum, held under the theme“Charter at 20: Reflect. Reimagine. Reposition,” brought together university students, young leaders and stakeholders to assess progress in implementing the Charter and explore opportunities for strengthening youth engagement in Kenya's regional and foreign policy.

Discussions centred on skills development, leadership, institutionalised youth participation and mutual accountability, with participants emphasising the need to move beyond consultation towards meaningful involvement in policy formulation, decision-making and implementation.

The forum highlighted the role of young people in advancing peacebuilding, conflict prevention, regional integration, economic diplomacy and multilateral cooperation. Participants also examined challenges facing African youth, including unemployment, skills gaps, limited economic opportunities and barriers to leadership.

Emphasis was placed on expanding opportunities in education, entrepreneurship, innovation and financial inclusion, while leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to promote youth-led enterprises and cross-border trade.

The dialogue also explored emerging opportunities in climate diplomacy, digital governance and technological innovation, while underscoring the importance of inclusive participation by young women, persons with disabilities and marginalised communities.

Participants called for stronger institutional coordination, sustained engagement and accountability to ensure that youth perspectives inform national and regional policy priorities.

The commemoration reaffirmed the importance of partnerships between Government, regional institutions, development partners and young people in advancing inclusive diplomacy and sustainable development.

Twenty years after the adoption of the African Youth Charter, the forum underscored the need to translate policy commitments into concrete action and measurable outcomes, in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063 aspirations for an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Republic of Kenya.