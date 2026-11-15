Effective joint military operations depend on a shared understanding of Service capabilities, operational roles and the seamless integration of land, air and maritime power. Developing this understanding among military officers is essential to fostering interoperability, coordinated planning and operational effectiveness across the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

On 13 November 2026, officers undertaking the Joint Junior and Staff Course visited Moi Air Base (MAB) as part of a familiarisation programme designed to broaden their understanding of Kenya Air Force (KAF) capabilities and their contribution to joint military operations.

During the visit, the officers toured a static display of KAF aircraft and operational platforms, gaining firsthand insights into their technical capabilities, operational roles and employment in various military missions. The exposure provided a practical appreciation of air power and its critical role in supporting joint operations.

The officers were also briefed on the Kenya Air Force's organisational structure, mandate, operational capabilities and responsibilities, highlighting the Service's contribution to the broader KDF mission and national security objectives.

The engagement provided a platform for professional interaction, knowledge sharing and cross-Service learning, enabling the officers to appreciate the complementary capabilities of the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force and Kenya Navy in addressing evolving security challenges.

The familiarisation visit reflects the KDF's commitment to developing officers with a comprehensive understanding of joint operational environments, capable of integrating Service-specific capabilities into coordinated military responses.

Through continued professional military education and practical exposure, the KDF remains focused on cultivating a cohesive, interoperable and mission-ready force capable of executing complex joint operations in defence of Kenya's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.