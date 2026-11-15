Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, and Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Ahmed Rustom.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said the meeting reviewed the outlines of the economic and social development plan for the Fiscal Year 2026/2027. The Minister of Planning and Economic Development noted that the plan targets a growth rate of up to 5.4%, with total investments amounting to EGP 3.7 trillion. He highlighted the steps being taken by the Ministry to develop the legal and legislative frameworks to improve the investment climate and protect investors' rights, in addition to the structural reforms enshrined in the "State Ownership Policy Document" and the Government IPO Program, aimed at empowering the private sector to spearhead growth.

During the meeting, President El-Sisi followed up on the key features of the National Program for Economic Transformation (2027–2030). The program is being formulated based on existing sectoral strategies, the Industrial Development Strategy, and the National Employment Strategy, grounded in pillars aimed at implementing targeted measures to consolidate the resilience of the national economy in the face of crises. In this regard, the President emphasized the importance of enhancing mechanisms for private sector participation, enabling it to compete, and boosting employment levels to create job opportunities that contribute to improving citizens' livelihoods.

The Minister of Planning and Economic Development also reviewed a plan to introduce and expand electronic payment tools for public services, making them seamlessly accessible to citizens both inside and outside Egypt, in implementation of the outcomes of the "Egypt Forum 2026." President El-Sisi stressed the necessity of immediately initiating the study and development of innovative digital tools to support the state's efforts to automate services provided to citizens, facilitate access to them, and comprehensively enhance the efficiency and transparency of government operations.

Dr. Rustom underlined the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development's efforts to monitor the most in-demand skills in the labor market, which supports decision-makers in workforce planning. This is in addition to expanding academic and training partnerships in the fields of qualifying and training leaders and employees in the state's administrative apparatus, and injecting new blood into it, pointing out the partnership with LinkedIn.

During the meeting, President El-Sisi also followed up on the final preparations for Cairo's hosting of the dedicated Business Meeting in Egypt, in cooperation with the World Economic Forum, on November 16–17, 2026. The President underscored the significance of this meeting as a platform to showcase investment opportunities across various domains and sectors in Egypt.

President El-Sisi gave directives to finalize the regulatory and institutional frameworks to launch innovative financing mechanisms in collaboration with international institutions and with private sector participation in infrastructure projects, in order to reduce pressure on foreign currency. The President also directed that financing requests be studied institutionally to ensure their alignment with state priorities, and that available alternatives be assessed to select the most suitable options in terms of cost and terms.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.