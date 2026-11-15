Shreyas Iyer Praises Arshdeep Singh's Resilience in Series Win

India stand-in ODI skipper Shreyas Iyer praised pacer Arshdeep Singh for his ability to bounce back after an inconsistent start in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand, highlighting his experience, understanding of conditions and ability to change the momentum of a match. Speaking during the post-match press conference after India defeated New Zealand by 22 runs to clinch the five-match ODI series 3-1, Iyer said Arshdeep showed good character by adjusting his bowling after struggling to find his rhythm in his first two overs.

The left-arm seamer was also named Player of the Match for his fantastic outing with the ball. "The way he made a comeback today-in his first two overs his rhythm wasn't getting set, it was pitching too far here and there-so after that, bouncing back as a bowler, I think he maintained his character very well at that point in time," Iyer said.

The stand-in skipper further credited Arshdeep's experience and ability to assess conditions, saying the left-arm pacer identified the right length and maintained consistency thereafter, which benefited the Indian team. "So he has been playing consistently, he has that experience too, so definitely he is the kind of player who assesses conditions very well, and he figured out that from this length his ball would go well, and after that he kept bowling that consistently. So obviously the team benefited too," he added.

Iyer also spoke about his association with Arshdeep and wished the pacer luck for his future endeavours. Arshdeep played a crucial role in India's 22-run victory in the fifth ODI, returning figures of 3/30 as New Zealand were bowled out for 187 while chasing 210. India clinched the series 3-1 with the victory at Bay Oval.

Asked about Arshdeep's developing wobble-seam delivery, which he has used frequently in the series, Iyer said he had not faced the delivery in the nets and suggested that India bowling coach Morne Morkel would be better placed to explain the pacer's work on it.

However, he highlighted Arshdeep's ability to create breakthroughs and shift momentum in India's favour, describing him as a bowler who looks to make an impact whenever he gets an opportunity. Iyer also explained what makes Arshdeep's short-ball deliveries difficult for batters to negotiate, attributing it to the pacer's bowling action and the pace at which he delivers the ball.