Chhattisgarh CM Celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on Sunday and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for designating the birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda as a nationwide celebration.

Speaking to reporters in Raigarh, Chief Minister Sai said, "Today, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Chhattisgarh on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. We also express our gratitude to the Prime Minister of our country for declaring November 15-the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda-as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas."

The Chief Minister also revealed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda, who was scheduled to attend the event in person, had to address the gathering virtually after adverse weather conditions prevented his aircraft from landing. "Although our BJP National President, J.P. Nadda, was scheduled to address this significant gathering, adverse weather conditions prevented his arrival-he reached Raigarh, but his aircraft could not land. Consequently, he addressed the gathering in Dharamjaigarh virtually from Patna," Sai said.

Since 2021, November 15 is celebrated every year as "Tribal Pride Day" (Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas) to honor the sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters. Tribal communities played a significant role in India's freedom struggle and contributed through numerous revolutionary movements, according to the release. This day celebrates their rich history, culture, and heritage. Various events are organised across the country on this occasion, aimed at promoting a sense of unity and pride and recognising the significant contribution of tribal communities to India's independence and progress.

President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries today paid floral tributes to the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament complex on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Tribal Pride Day.