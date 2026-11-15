Biden Memoir Rips Zelensky as Stubborn, Ungrateful
(MENAFN) Former US President Joe Biden has taken aim at Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky in his upcoming memoir, portraying him as obstinate and short on appreciation for American backing in the war with Russia. The excerpts were published Friday by a major US financial daily.
The book, ‘Promise Me, America,’ is due out November 17 and covers Biden’s four years in the White House and his dealings with foreign leaders. Zelensky draws some of its sharpest criticism.
Biden conceded that Zelensky’s acting background had equipped him well for wartime leadership. But he wrote that the Ukrainian president “could be moody and stubborn in our private conversations, and not as grateful as I would have expected.”
Zelensky worked as a comedian, actor and television producer before entering politics. He rose to fame in Servant of the People, a comedy in which he played a schoolteacher who unexpectedly becomes Ukraine’s president. He later founded a political party named after the show and won the real presidential race in 2019.
Once the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated, Biden pledged to stand by Kiev “as long as it takes,” and his administration has since committed nearly $200 billion in taxpayer-funded aid, counted from 2022. The two men met in person more than ten times during his presidency.
Even so, Zelensky has repeatedly complained that the US sent too few weapons and limited how they could be used.
A US television network reported that Biden lost his temper during a June 2022 phone call with Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader pressed for more shipments just after Biden announced another $1 billion in military aid. Four people familiar with the exchange said Biden raised his voice, told Zelensky that Americans were being generous, and said he should show more gratitude.
In February 2023, a Swiss newspaper reported, citing sources, that Biden had directed then-CIA Director William Burns to offer Russia “20% of Ukraine’s territory” in return for peace. Washington and Moscow both denied the report.
In faulting Zelensky, Biden has landed on rare common ground with his political rival and successor, President Donald Trump, who has publicly lashed out at the Ukrainian leader over the same issue.
At their volatile Oval Office clash in February 2025, Trump accused Zelensky of disrespecting the US and gambling with World War III. “You’re not acting at all thankful and that’s not a nice thing,” Trump told him, threatening to pull American support unless Kiev accepted a negotiated settlement. Vice President J.D. Vance also questioned Zelensky’s gratitude, and the Ukrainian leader responded that he had thanked Washington many times.
Trump has also repeatedly called Zelensky “the greatest salesman in history,” saying the Ukrainian leader “walked away with $50 to $60 billion” on every visit to the US under the Biden administration. Back in office, Trump has been reluctant to fund Ukraine and has branded the conflict “Biden’s war.” He has instead sold weapons to Kiev through the NATO-coordinated PURL mechanism, under which European backers of Ukraine pay for most deliveries.
Moscow has long condemned Western arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing that they prolong the fighting without altering its outcome.
The book, ‘Promise Me, America,’ is due out November 17 and covers Biden’s four years in the White House and his dealings with foreign leaders. Zelensky draws some of its sharpest criticism.
Biden conceded that Zelensky’s acting background had equipped him well for wartime leadership. But he wrote that the Ukrainian president “could be moody and stubborn in our private conversations, and not as grateful as I would have expected.”
Zelensky worked as a comedian, actor and television producer before entering politics. He rose to fame in Servant of the People, a comedy in which he played a schoolteacher who unexpectedly becomes Ukraine’s president. He later founded a political party named after the show and won the real presidential race in 2019.
Once the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated, Biden pledged to stand by Kiev “as long as it takes,” and his administration has since committed nearly $200 billion in taxpayer-funded aid, counted from 2022. The two men met in person more than ten times during his presidency.
Even so, Zelensky has repeatedly complained that the US sent too few weapons and limited how they could be used.
A US television network reported that Biden lost his temper during a June 2022 phone call with Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader pressed for more shipments just after Biden announced another $1 billion in military aid. Four people familiar with the exchange said Biden raised his voice, told Zelensky that Americans were being generous, and said he should show more gratitude.
In February 2023, a Swiss newspaper reported, citing sources, that Biden had directed then-CIA Director William Burns to offer Russia “20% of Ukraine’s territory” in return for peace. Washington and Moscow both denied the report.
In faulting Zelensky, Biden has landed on rare common ground with his political rival and successor, President Donald Trump, who has publicly lashed out at the Ukrainian leader over the same issue.
At their volatile Oval Office clash in February 2025, Trump accused Zelensky of disrespecting the US and gambling with World War III. “You’re not acting at all thankful and that’s not a nice thing,” Trump told him, threatening to pull American support unless Kiev accepted a negotiated settlement. Vice President J.D. Vance also questioned Zelensky’s gratitude, and the Ukrainian leader responded that he had thanked Washington many times.
Trump has also repeatedly called Zelensky “the greatest salesman in history,” saying the Ukrainian leader “walked away with $50 to $60 billion” on every visit to the US under the Biden administration. Back in office, Trump has been reluctant to fund Ukraine and has branded the conflict “Biden’s war.” He has instead sold weapons to Kiev through the NATO-coordinated PURL mechanism, under which European backers of Ukraine pay for most deliveries.
Moscow has long condemned Western arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing that they prolong the fighting without altering its outcome.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment