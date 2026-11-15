Europe Picks 5-Nation Team for Ukraine Talks, Sidelines Kallas
(MENAFN) European leaders have settled on a negotiating team for possible seats at US-brokered Russia-Ukraine peace talks, ending months of internal wrangling over who speaks for the continent. The move follows another negotiating round that left Europe on the sidelines.
Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, announced the decision after an informal summit in Dublin on Friday. Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland, the E5 bloc inside the “coalition of the willing” that champions sustained backing for Kiev, will represent Europe. They will be joined by delegates from the European Commission and the European Council, and NATO is also expected to take part.
“Europe must speak with one clear and united voice,” Costa insisted. Yet leaders failed to agree on whose voice that should be and opted instead for a multi-country delegation he described as a “team effort.” The outcome defied calls from Washington, Kiev and Moscow for a single European envoy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had herself condemned the “disarray” of rival diplomatic voices.
No negotiators have been named. According to a major wire service, the E5 states are likely to field national security advisers rather than heads of government, and it is still unclear who will speak for the EU institutions.
The outcome denied Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief and an outspoken Russia hawk, the lead role she had pursued forcefully. Kallas maintained on Friday that representing Europe fell within her mandate. Costa countered by pointing to EU treaties that give external representation to the bloc’s leaders.
The deal comes on the heels of this week’s talks in Abu Dhabi, where European officials held separate discussions but were shut out of the core Russia-Ukraine-US negotiations. US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff then met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky in Dublin, and announced that both sides had agreed to bring Europe into the next round. Kushner said the broader format would let participants address wider European security arrangements as well as the territorial disputes between Russia and Ukraine.
Moscow has not confirmed European participation. It has accused EU governments of undermining earlier peace efforts and prolonging the war by supplying weapons. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also criticized Europe’s mixed messages, saying it talks peace while planning troop deployments to Ukraine, which Russia opposes, and compared its squabbling over a negotiator to “spiders in a jar.”
Kushner was just as biting: “If Europe could identify one person to speak on their behalf, that would be a bigger achievement than getting the Russians to include them in the negotiation.”
Stratpol director Xavier Moreau told a Russian state-funded news outlet this week that Europe has no diplomatic heavyweight able to deal with Moscow, pointing to clashing priorities among its biggest economies.
“Who is in charge of the diplomacy in the European Union? Brussels, Paris, Germany, or Italy?” he asked. Moreau argued that France is hemmed in by financial limits, Germany is still committed to backing Kiev despite growing difficulties, and Italy is stepping back from the conflict while following Washington’s lead. “So a common voice in Europe, it’s not possible.”
No date has been fixed for the new talks, but Peskov said Friday they will happen “fairly soon,” probably in Abu Dhabi again.
Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, announced the decision after an informal summit in Dublin on Friday. Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland, the E5 bloc inside the “coalition of the willing” that champions sustained backing for Kiev, will represent Europe. They will be joined by delegates from the European Commission and the European Council, and NATO is also expected to take part.
“Europe must speak with one clear and united voice,” Costa insisted. Yet leaders failed to agree on whose voice that should be and opted instead for a multi-country delegation he described as a “team effort.” The outcome defied calls from Washington, Kiev and Moscow for a single European envoy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had herself condemned the “disarray” of rival diplomatic voices.
No negotiators have been named. According to a major wire service, the E5 states are likely to field national security advisers rather than heads of government, and it is still unclear who will speak for the EU institutions.
The outcome denied Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief and an outspoken Russia hawk, the lead role she had pursued forcefully. Kallas maintained on Friday that representing Europe fell within her mandate. Costa countered by pointing to EU treaties that give external representation to the bloc’s leaders.
The deal comes on the heels of this week’s talks in Abu Dhabi, where European officials held separate discussions but were shut out of the core Russia-Ukraine-US negotiations. US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff then met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky in Dublin, and announced that both sides had agreed to bring Europe into the next round. Kushner said the broader format would let participants address wider European security arrangements as well as the territorial disputes between Russia and Ukraine.
Moscow has not confirmed European participation. It has accused EU governments of undermining earlier peace efforts and prolonging the war by supplying weapons. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also criticized Europe’s mixed messages, saying it talks peace while planning troop deployments to Ukraine, which Russia opposes, and compared its squabbling over a negotiator to “spiders in a jar.”
Kushner was just as biting: “If Europe could identify one person to speak on their behalf, that would be a bigger achievement than getting the Russians to include them in the negotiation.”
Stratpol director Xavier Moreau told a Russian state-funded news outlet this week that Europe has no diplomatic heavyweight able to deal with Moscow, pointing to clashing priorities among its biggest economies.
“Who is in charge of the diplomacy in the European Union? Brussels, Paris, Germany, or Italy?” he asked. Moreau argued that France is hemmed in by financial limits, Germany is still committed to backing Kiev despite growing difficulties, and Italy is stepping back from the conflict while following Washington’s lead. “So a common voice in Europe, it’s not possible.”
No date has been fixed for the new talks, but Peskov said Friday they will happen “fairly soon,” probably in Abu Dhabi again.
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