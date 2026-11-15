THE PENINSULA INVITES FESTIVE-SEASON TRAVELLERS TO EXPERIENCE “THE HOME OF CHRISTMAS” AROUND THE GLOBE
(MENAFN- PRCO) With the winter holidays fast approaching, The Peninsula is preparing a full slate of splendid festivities, concerts, culinary delights, and family pursuits to greet guests at its luxury properties around the world. As they do each year, the hotels will offer visitors unparalleled opportunities to take part in jubilant revelry and traditional holiday pleasures, collectively transforming themselves into “The Home of Christmas.”
From dazzling tree-lighting ceremonies and festive music performances to seasonal confections, Afternoon Teas and enchanting family activities, each hotel will invite guests to celebrate the season while discovering the distinctive traditions of its home city.
Together, these experiences reflect The Peninsula’s signature blend of gracious service, enduring tradition and festive magic. This spirit comes to life in The Peninsula’s 2026 festive film, The Magic Waits for You, which follows a woman returning to The Peninsula for Christmas. As snow settles around the hotel, a drift of golden light rises through it, carrying her back to the wonder of childhood and into a story where past and present gently intertwine. The film reveals that her most enchanting memories do not simply appear: They are brought to life by white-gloved hands, skilled chefs, fleet-footed pages, and countless thoughtful gestures. It is this human touch that turns the grand hotel into a holiday home – where magic is made by hand, with care, generation after generation. The film can be viewed on The Peninsula website and YouTube.
Spirited Holiday Concerts
Live performances of joyful holiday music are a treasured part of the festive season at The Peninsula Hotels. At many properties, the annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony – in which the hotel’s grandly decorated Christmas tree is brilliantly illuminated – is accompanied by an uplifting choral concert. Other musical offerings this year will include the 41st annual iteration of The Peninsula Manila’s magnificent Christmas Concert at The Pen, featuring the Manila Symphony Orchestra and some of the city’s most acclaimed soloists; lively renditions of traditional holiday tunes from a celebrated orchestra each Saturday in December leading up to Christmas at The Peninsula Istanbul; and ethereal festive melodies from a talented live harpist at The Peninsula Beverly Hills.
Delectable Feasts and Treats
Across the Peninsula portfolio, hotel culinary teams will present an array of delectable holiday specialties, desserts, and libations at each of their respective restaurants (many of them Michelin-starred). This year’s epicurean delights will include lavish Christmas Eve dinners, such as the magnificent seven-course culinary experience served against sweeping city views at The Peninsula Shanghai’s Sir Elly’s. Bountiful Christmas Day brunches, and traditional Festive Afternoon Teas will also be offered at each hotel’s Lobby – with tiered towers of artfully crafted savouries and sweets, warming holiday beverages, and celebratory Champagne. A plethora of mouth-watering holiday sweets from the chef teams will additionally be on offer, including decadent chocolates, Peninsula Sweet Shoppe confections, and, at The Peninsula Paris, exquisite gourmet bûches de Noël from award-winning Executive Pastry Chef Anne Coruble. For her creation this year, “L’Épi de Blé,” Chef Coruble partnered with Parisian jewellery maison Chaumet to craft an artfully delicious Yule log in the shape of an ear of wheat – an enduring symbol of harvest and bounty.
Enchanting Family Pursuits
For guests with children, Peninsula hotels around the world offer a delightful array of family-friendly activities that embody the magic of the holidays. Many of these are cherished traditions that guests choose to experience together year after year – such as exhilarating rooftop ice skating at The Peninsula Chicago’s Sky Rink; visiting The Peninsula Tokyo’s much-loved Toy Hospital, where a team of volunteer toy doctors brings children’s worn or damaged toys back to life; or taking part in gingerbread- and cookie-decorating workshops at The Peninsula Beijing. At The Peninsula New York, families can take part in a Festive Brilliance Walking Tour of dazzling holiday window displays, Christmas trees, and holiday markets along Fifth Avenue; while at The Peninsula London, they can enjoy screenings of Christmas films at the hotel’s private Cinema; and visits with Santa between 23 December and Christmas Day.
Fabulous Fêtes
Around the globe, Peninsula guests can celebrate the holidays at a variety of marvellous festive gatherings. These range from fun-loving Ugly Christmas Sweater parties and convivial firepit Glühwein toasts to extravagant New Year’s Eve Galas – like those at The Peninsula Hong Kong, where fine dining, music, Champagne toasts, and an exuberant countdown to the arrival of 2027 will take place overlooking the elaborate Victoria Harbour fireworks display. At The Peninsula Bangkok, visitors can additionally take part in a captivating late-November Loy Krathong Festival celebration, with Thai classical dance performances, cultural pageants, and traditional floating of krathongs (candlelit woven-leaf boats) on the Chao Phraya River.
Special Stay Offers and Festive Gifts
Festive-season travellers at every Peninsula property can enjoy superlative elegance and comfort – as well as significant savings – by booking their holiday stays with Luxury in Advance. This brand-wide offer lets guests receive up to 25 percent off the Best Available Rates for rooms and suites at their preferred Peninsula destination when they book in advance. Additionally, they can enjoy the freedom, flexibility, and extra hours provided by Peninsula Time, a global benefit allowing check-in as early as 6am and check-out as late as 10pm.
For those seeking a thoughtful festive gift, The Peninsula x Anya Hindmarch Collection returns with limited-edition, destination-inspired tote bags and leather charms. Building on the collaboration first introduced in Hong Kong in 2025, the collection will be available at The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula Istanbul and The Peninsula London. Each tote comes in The Peninsula’s signature green canvas with a city-inspired accent strap – from Hong Kong’s Harbour Red to London’s Royal Purple, while the charms include a witty “PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB” design inspired by a classic hotel doorhanger.
The Season of Giving
Since its founding, The Peninsula has extended support to underserved members of its home communities through outreach programmes and charitable donations, and it makes special efforts to give during the holidays. In keeping with this commitment, several Peninsula hotels will participate in Acts of Kindness this year, by inviting passerby to indulge in complimentary treats like mince pie, hot chocolate, and mulled wine. Other hotels will host their own charitable initiatives – for instance, all admission and skate rental costs at The Peninsula Chicago’s Sky Rink are donated to two Chicago children’s charities: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and Hephzibah Children’s Association.
On a global scale, every Peninsula property also offers guests the chance to give during the holiday season. With each purchase of a Festive Afternoon Tea, a portion of proceeds will be donated to a local organisation that supports the welfare of children – for example, Make-A-Wish Foundation®, which helps grant the wishes of kids facing life-threatening illnesses.
- ENDS
From dazzling tree-lighting ceremonies and festive music performances to seasonal confections, Afternoon Teas and enchanting family activities, each hotel will invite guests to celebrate the season while discovering the distinctive traditions of its home city.
Together, these experiences reflect The Peninsula’s signature blend of gracious service, enduring tradition and festive magic. This spirit comes to life in The Peninsula’s 2026 festive film, The Magic Waits for You, which follows a woman returning to The Peninsula for Christmas. As snow settles around the hotel, a drift of golden light rises through it, carrying her back to the wonder of childhood and into a story where past and present gently intertwine. The film reveals that her most enchanting memories do not simply appear: They are brought to life by white-gloved hands, skilled chefs, fleet-footed pages, and countless thoughtful gestures. It is this human touch that turns the grand hotel into a holiday home – where magic is made by hand, with care, generation after generation. The film can be viewed on The Peninsula website and YouTube.
Spirited Holiday Concerts
Live performances of joyful holiday music are a treasured part of the festive season at The Peninsula Hotels. At many properties, the annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony – in which the hotel’s grandly decorated Christmas tree is brilliantly illuminated – is accompanied by an uplifting choral concert. Other musical offerings this year will include the 41st annual iteration of The Peninsula Manila’s magnificent Christmas Concert at The Pen, featuring the Manila Symphony Orchestra and some of the city’s most acclaimed soloists; lively renditions of traditional holiday tunes from a celebrated orchestra each Saturday in December leading up to Christmas at The Peninsula Istanbul; and ethereal festive melodies from a talented live harpist at The Peninsula Beverly Hills.
Delectable Feasts and Treats
Across the Peninsula portfolio, hotel culinary teams will present an array of delectable holiday specialties, desserts, and libations at each of their respective restaurants (many of them Michelin-starred). This year’s epicurean delights will include lavish Christmas Eve dinners, such as the magnificent seven-course culinary experience served against sweeping city views at The Peninsula Shanghai’s Sir Elly’s. Bountiful Christmas Day brunches, and traditional Festive Afternoon Teas will also be offered at each hotel’s Lobby – with tiered towers of artfully crafted savouries and sweets, warming holiday beverages, and celebratory Champagne. A plethora of mouth-watering holiday sweets from the chef teams will additionally be on offer, including decadent chocolates, Peninsula Sweet Shoppe confections, and, at The Peninsula Paris, exquisite gourmet bûches de Noël from award-winning Executive Pastry Chef Anne Coruble. For her creation this year, “L’Épi de Blé,” Chef Coruble partnered with Parisian jewellery maison Chaumet to craft an artfully delicious Yule log in the shape of an ear of wheat – an enduring symbol of harvest and bounty.
Enchanting Family Pursuits
For guests with children, Peninsula hotels around the world offer a delightful array of family-friendly activities that embody the magic of the holidays. Many of these are cherished traditions that guests choose to experience together year after year – such as exhilarating rooftop ice skating at The Peninsula Chicago’s Sky Rink; visiting The Peninsula Tokyo’s much-loved Toy Hospital, where a team of volunteer toy doctors brings children’s worn or damaged toys back to life; or taking part in gingerbread- and cookie-decorating workshops at The Peninsula Beijing. At The Peninsula New York, families can take part in a Festive Brilliance Walking Tour of dazzling holiday window displays, Christmas trees, and holiday markets along Fifth Avenue; while at The Peninsula London, they can enjoy screenings of Christmas films at the hotel’s private Cinema; and visits with Santa between 23 December and Christmas Day.
Fabulous Fêtes
Around the globe, Peninsula guests can celebrate the holidays at a variety of marvellous festive gatherings. These range from fun-loving Ugly Christmas Sweater parties and convivial firepit Glühwein toasts to extravagant New Year’s Eve Galas – like those at The Peninsula Hong Kong, where fine dining, music, Champagne toasts, and an exuberant countdown to the arrival of 2027 will take place overlooking the elaborate Victoria Harbour fireworks display. At The Peninsula Bangkok, visitors can additionally take part in a captivating late-November Loy Krathong Festival celebration, with Thai classical dance performances, cultural pageants, and traditional floating of krathongs (candlelit woven-leaf boats) on the Chao Phraya River.
Special Stay Offers and Festive Gifts
Festive-season travellers at every Peninsula property can enjoy superlative elegance and comfort – as well as significant savings – by booking their holiday stays with Luxury in Advance. This brand-wide offer lets guests receive up to 25 percent off the Best Available Rates for rooms and suites at their preferred Peninsula destination when they book in advance. Additionally, they can enjoy the freedom, flexibility, and extra hours provided by Peninsula Time, a global benefit allowing check-in as early as 6am and check-out as late as 10pm.
For those seeking a thoughtful festive gift, The Peninsula x Anya Hindmarch Collection returns with limited-edition, destination-inspired tote bags and leather charms. Building on the collaboration first introduced in Hong Kong in 2025, the collection will be available at The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula Istanbul and The Peninsula London. Each tote comes in The Peninsula’s signature green canvas with a city-inspired accent strap – from Hong Kong’s Harbour Red to London’s Royal Purple, while the charms include a witty “PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB” design inspired by a classic hotel doorhanger.
The Season of Giving
Since its founding, The Peninsula has extended support to underserved members of its home communities through outreach programmes and charitable donations, and it makes special efforts to give during the holidays. In keeping with this commitment, several Peninsula hotels will participate in Acts of Kindness this year, by inviting passerby to indulge in complimentary treats like mince pie, hot chocolate, and mulled wine. Other hotels will host their own charitable initiatives – for instance, all admission and skate rental costs at The Peninsula Chicago’s Sky Rink are donated to two Chicago children’s charities: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and Hephzibah Children’s Association.
On a global scale, every Peninsula property also offers guests the chance to give during the holiday season. With each purchase of a Festive Afternoon Tea, a portion of proceeds will be donated to a local organisation that supports the welfare of children – for example, Make-A-Wish Foundation®, which helps grant the wishes of kids facing life-threatening illnesses.
- ENDS
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