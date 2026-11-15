Shamell Antone's Screenplay-Turned-Novel Asks How Far You'd Go To Protect Your Family
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Author Shamell Antone has announced the release of The Bugouts: Be Careful Who You Trust, a novel adapted from the author's own screenplay. Presented as "A Shamell Antone Story," the paperback is available now on Amazon. It is a family-first thriller with a simple premise: one man, the people he loves, and a system that would much prefer he stay quiet.
At the center of The Bugouts is an uncle who refuses to step aside. When his nieces are put at risk, he goes over and beyond to keep them safe, even when that means going against the powers that be. The people he is up against are bigger, better connected, and far less forgiving than he is. He has no army and no guarantees, only a stubborn kind of love. As the title warns, trusting the wrong person could cost him everything, and the story leaves a real question hanging over whether he will make it out alive.
The book began its life as a screenplay, and readers will feel it. Scenes move quickly, conversations stay sharp, and the tension builds the way it does on screen, one decision at a time. Moving the story to the page lets readers spend more time with the characters, including their fears, their loyalties, and the choices they make when no one is coming to help. It is a story built for readers who want a fast read that still leaves something behind.
Beneath the action, The Bugouts is about what loyalty actually demands. It looks at ordinary people who step up when the people and institutions meant to protect them fall short, and at the quiet courage of putting someone else's safety ahead of your own. It also carries a message that is hard to miss: be careful who you trust. Help and betrayal can arrive from the same direction, and the book invites readers to look closely at who is really on their side. The answer is not always comfortable, but it is honest.
For families who have ever held things together under pressure, and for anyone who has wondered how far they would go for the people they love, the novel offers both suspense and recognition. It asks readers to consider what protection costs, and whether it is worth paying.
About the Author
Shamell Antone is an author and storyteller whose work leans on a cinematic eye. Antone's recent dystopian thriller, THE FEE: Everything Comes With a Price, was introduced to readers in November 2026, and the author's storytelling is marked by vivid imagery, fast-moving dialogue, and an ominous atmosphere. With The Bugouts, Antone brings that same screen-ready instinct to a more personal story rooted in family and trust.
The Bugouts: Be Careful Who You Trust is available now on Amazon. For updates on the book and upcoming projects, readers can follow the author's official announcements or visit
At the center of The Bugouts is an uncle who refuses to step aside. When his nieces are put at risk, he goes over and beyond to keep them safe, even when that means going against the powers that be. The people he is up against are bigger, better connected, and far less forgiving than he is. He has no army and no guarantees, only a stubborn kind of love. As the title warns, trusting the wrong person could cost him everything, and the story leaves a real question hanging over whether he will make it out alive.
The book began its life as a screenplay, and readers will feel it. Scenes move quickly, conversations stay sharp, and the tension builds the way it does on screen, one decision at a time. Moving the story to the page lets readers spend more time with the characters, including their fears, their loyalties, and the choices they make when no one is coming to help. It is a story built for readers who want a fast read that still leaves something behind.
Beneath the action, The Bugouts is about what loyalty actually demands. It looks at ordinary people who step up when the people and institutions meant to protect them fall short, and at the quiet courage of putting someone else's safety ahead of your own. It also carries a message that is hard to miss: be careful who you trust. Help and betrayal can arrive from the same direction, and the book invites readers to look closely at who is really on their side. The answer is not always comfortable, but it is honest.
For families who have ever held things together under pressure, and for anyone who has wondered how far they would go for the people they love, the novel offers both suspense and recognition. It asks readers to consider what protection costs, and whether it is worth paying.
About the Author
Shamell Antone is an author and storyteller whose work leans on a cinematic eye. Antone's recent dystopian thriller, THE FEE: Everything Comes With a Price, was introduced to readers in November 2026, and the author's storytelling is marked by vivid imagery, fast-moving dialogue, and an ominous atmosphere. With The Bugouts, Antone brings that same screen-ready instinct to a more personal story rooted in family and trust.
The Bugouts: Be Careful Who You Trust is available now on Amazon. For updates on the book and upcoming projects, readers can follow the author's official announcements or visit
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