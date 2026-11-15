Overland Adventures Australia Officially Launches BH Transfers In Broken Hill
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Overland Adventures Australia has officially launched BH Transfers, a dedicated airport shuttle and private passenger transfer service in Broken Hill, New South Wales.
The launch gives the company's airport and passenger transfer operations a dedicated identity and online presence, making it easier for residents and visitors to find information about transport options in and around Broken Hill.
BH Transfers builds on Overland Adventures Australia's previous work to develop local airport transport services. In December 2025, the company announced an airport shuttle trial to assess demand for passenger transfers and provide additional transport options for people travelling to and from Broken Hill Airport.
The BH Transfers service brings airport shuttle and private transfer enquiries together under one dedicated service. It is intended to support a range of passengers, including visitors, business travellers, local residents and people travelling to Broken Hill for tours and other activities.
Airport connections are an important part of regional travel. Visitors arriving by air may need transport between the airport, their accommodation, local attractions and other destinations. Private transfers can also assist passengers who require transport arrangements suited to their individual travel needs.
Overland Adventures Australia is a Broken Hill-based touring and transport operator. Its services include hosted outback tours, airport and private transfers, charters, group transport and ground transport support for visitors and tourism operators.
The official launch of BH Transfers marks a further development in the company's transport operations and establishes a dedicated place for passengers to find information about transfer services in Broken Hill.
Passengers can find further information and make booking enquiries through the BH Transfers website at
About Overland Adventures Australia
Overland Adventures Australia is a touring and transport operator based in Broken Hill, New South Wales. The company provides outback tours, airport and private transfers, charters, group transport and ground transport support for visitors and tourism operators.
Media Contact:
Overland Adventures Australia
Phone: +61 493 388 453
Email:...
Website:
The launch gives the company's airport and passenger transfer operations a dedicated identity and online presence, making it easier for residents and visitors to find information about transport options in and around Broken Hill.
BH Transfers builds on Overland Adventures Australia's previous work to develop local airport transport services. In December 2025, the company announced an airport shuttle trial to assess demand for passenger transfers and provide additional transport options for people travelling to and from Broken Hill Airport.
The BH Transfers service brings airport shuttle and private transfer enquiries together under one dedicated service. It is intended to support a range of passengers, including visitors, business travellers, local residents and people travelling to Broken Hill for tours and other activities.
Airport connections are an important part of regional travel. Visitors arriving by air may need transport between the airport, their accommodation, local attractions and other destinations. Private transfers can also assist passengers who require transport arrangements suited to their individual travel needs.
Overland Adventures Australia is a Broken Hill-based touring and transport operator. Its services include hosted outback tours, airport and private transfers, charters, group transport and ground transport support for visitors and tourism operators.
The official launch of BH Transfers marks a further development in the company's transport operations and establishes a dedicated place for passengers to find information about transfer services in Broken Hill.
Passengers can find further information and make booking enquiries through the BH Transfers website at
About Overland Adventures Australia
Overland Adventures Australia is a touring and transport operator based in Broken Hill, New South Wales. The company provides outback tours, airport and private transfers, charters, group transport and ground transport support for visitors and tourism operators.
Media Contact:
Overland Adventures Australia
Phone: +61 493 388 453
Email:...
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment