His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan Inaugurates The 33Rd Edition Of The Jewellery & Watch Show 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, yesterday officially inaugurated the 33rd edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, which runs from 11–15 November 2026. Sheikh Nahyan toured the exhibition, meeting exhibitors from the UAE and around the world and viewing the latest jewellery and watch designs.
Organised by RX, the annual five-day show brings together more than 100 brands from 12 countries, welcoming visitors to explore local, regional and international jewellery collections and watch designs.
New Names and Returning Favourites
This year's show welcomes several first-time participants, further enriching its showcase of local and international brands. Exhibitors include Lausanne Jewellers, Rora Jewellery, Solitaire Jewels, Kreidy Jewellery, Hasbani Gioielli, Tapparini, and Costis Fine Jewelry and Kratistos Watches, among others.
What to Discover at JWS 2026
. The Ebda'a Awards: Founded by UAE jewellery artist Azza Al Qubaisi, the awards celebrate emerging and established designers across nine categories, including the new Men's Design and Bridal Design categories for 2026.
. The Sustainable Jewellery Gallery: Thangals Jewellery, DewCarat Jewellery, Amaar Jewels, The Diamond Garden, Jama Jewels and Gem Experience share how materials, craftsmanship and considered design shape a more responsible approach to jewellery.
. This year's watch trends: From pastel, confectionery-inspired colour and green and blue dials to platinum, diamond-set designs and watches as wearable art, visitors can see 2026's defining trends up close, including Kratistos watches by Costis, limited to 323 pieces per model.
. Local and regional talent: Local and regional brands present gold, diamond, gemstone and contemporary collections that reflect the region's rich jewellery culture.
. Workshops: A series of Ebda'a Awards workshops led by Al Zahab Al Ahmar Academy, FIA with Azza Al Qubaisi, Salam Swaid and IGI – International Gemmological Institute.
“For over three decades, the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi has showcased the brilliance and craftsmanship that define the global jewellery and watch industry. We are thrilled to have officially opened the 33rd edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi, bringing together the UAE's creative talents along with international brands,” said May Ismail, Event Director of JWS.“With more than 100 brands participating from 12 countries, we are proud to offer our visitors a unique experience to explore exclusive collections, discover regional and international emerging talents, and engage in insightful conversations with industry experts,” she continued.
With Abu Dhabi continuing to grow as a hub for luxury and creativity, the 2026 edition brings together leading local and international brands across the gold, jewellery, diamond and watch sectors.
Know more about JWS at
Organised by RX, the annual five-day show brings together more than 100 brands from 12 countries, welcoming visitors to explore local, regional and international jewellery collections and watch designs.
New Names and Returning Favourites
This year's show welcomes several first-time participants, further enriching its showcase of local and international brands. Exhibitors include Lausanne Jewellers, Rora Jewellery, Solitaire Jewels, Kreidy Jewellery, Hasbani Gioielli, Tapparini, and Costis Fine Jewelry and Kratistos Watches, among others.
What to Discover at JWS 2026
. The Ebda'a Awards: Founded by UAE jewellery artist Azza Al Qubaisi, the awards celebrate emerging and established designers across nine categories, including the new Men's Design and Bridal Design categories for 2026.
. The Sustainable Jewellery Gallery: Thangals Jewellery, DewCarat Jewellery, Amaar Jewels, The Diamond Garden, Jama Jewels and Gem Experience share how materials, craftsmanship and considered design shape a more responsible approach to jewellery.
. This year's watch trends: From pastel, confectionery-inspired colour and green and blue dials to platinum, diamond-set designs and watches as wearable art, visitors can see 2026's defining trends up close, including Kratistos watches by Costis, limited to 323 pieces per model.
. Local and regional talent: Local and regional brands present gold, diamond, gemstone and contemporary collections that reflect the region's rich jewellery culture.
. Workshops: A series of Ebda'a Awards workshops led by Al Zahab Al Ahmar Academy, FIA with Azza Al Qubaisi, Salam Swaid and IGI – International Gemmological Institute.
“For over three decades, the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi has showcased the brilliance and craftsmanship that define the global jewellery and watch industry. We are thrilled to have officially opened the 33rd edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi, bringing together the UAE's creative talents along with international brands,” said May Ismail, Event Director of JWS.“With more than 100 brands participating from 12 countries, we are proud to offer our visitors a unique experience to explore exclusive collections, discover regional and international emerging talents, and engage in insightful conversations with industry experts,” she continued.
With Abu Dhabi continuing to grow as a hub for luxury and creativity, the 2026 edition brings together leading local and international brands across the gold, jewellery, diamond and watch sectors.
Know more about JWS at
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