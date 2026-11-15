Manhunt On After Vice President Stabbed at French University
(MENAFN) Police in France are hunting a hooded attacker who stabbed a university vice president outside his office on Friday evening.
Investigators have not tied the assault to the nationwide student protests now under way. But the violence around those demonstrations is already significant: more than 80 school principals and deputy principals have been injured in unrest linked to the protests since mid-September.
French media reported that the attack happened at about 7:45 PM at the University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (UVSQ), a public research university near Paris. The vice president was working in his office when a noise in the hallway drew his attention. Thinking a cleaner was outside, he stepped out to say hello. Instead he found a man in a hood and a surgical mask.
The assailant lunged at him with a bladed weapon, wounding him in the head and hand. The injuries are not life-threatening. The vice president broke away, ran into a nearby office and locked the door behind him, and the attacker escaped.
UVSQ President Loic Josseran condemned the attack “in the strongest possible terms” and asked the public to respect the privacy of his wounded colleague.
Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste wrote on X: “No violence is acceptable. The state stands alongside universities, their leadership, and their staff,”
Baptiste later told a French television network that the victim feared the assault could be “exploited by extremists.”
Campus Tensions Before the Attack
A French daily newspaper reported that repeated campus blockades have hit UVSQ, leading administrators to call in police. On November 9, about 20 angry students demanded a meeting with the university president but were turned away because he was not on site.
Students across France are demanding better learning conditions, including more teachers and more funding for education. Public-sector unions and other demonstrators protesting the rising cost of living have joined them.
Saturday Turnout and Arrests
About 106,000 people marched across France on Saturday, according to the Interior Ministry. Organizers put the figure at 200,000. Police detained at least 219 people as clashes broke out in several cities, including Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux and Montpellier. Ten officers suffered minor injuries.
Investigators have not tied the assault to the nationwide student protests now under way. But the violence around those demonstrations is already significant: more than 80 school principals and deputy principals have been injured in unrest linked to the protests since mid-September.
French media reported that the attack happened at about 7:45 PM at the University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (UVSQ), a public research university near Paris. The vice president was working in his office when a noise in the hallway drew his attention. Thinking a cleaner was outside, he stepped out to say hello. Instead he found a man in a hood and a surgical mask.
The assailant lunged at him with a bladed weapon, wounding him in the head and hand. The injuries are not life-threatening. The vice president broke away, ran into a nearby office and locked the door behind him, and the attacker escaped.
UVSQ President Loic Josseran condemned the attack “in the strongest possible terms” and asked the public to respect the privacy of his wounded colleague.
Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste wrote on X: “No violence is acceptable. The state stands alongside universities, their leadership, and their staff,”
Baptiste later told a French television network that the victim feared the assault could be “exploited by extremists.”
Campus Tensions Before the Attack
A French daily newspaper reported that repeated campus blockades have hit UVSQ, leading administrators to call in police. On November 9, about 20 angry students demanded a meeting with the university president but were turned away because he was not on site.
Students across France are demanding better learning conditions, including more teachers and more funding for education. Public-sector unions and other demonstrators protesting the rising cost of living have joined them.
Saturday Turnout and Arrests
About 106,000 people marched across France on Saturday, according to the Interior Ministry. Organizers put the figure at 200,000. Police detained at least 219 people as clashes broke out in several cities, including Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux and Montpellier. Ten officers suffered minor injuries.
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