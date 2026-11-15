Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products holds its periodic meeting to discuss regulatory and oversight efforts, future plans to strengthen compliance and advance sector
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, November 15, 2026:
The Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products, affiliated with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), held a meeting to review latest developments in regulations and inspections across the petroleum products trading sector. The Committee reviewed outcomes of joint inspection campaigns as well as future plans to strengthen compliance, enhance the permitting system and advance digital transformation. The meeting was attended by H.E. Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of DSCE and Chairman of the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products, as well as Committee members representing the relevant entities.
During the meeting, the Committee reviewed the sector’s ongoing regulatory journey, which began with analysing the outcomes of its previous meeting. The meeting advanced plans to develop a unified guide to requirements and procedures, establish subcommittees to review applications and standardise inspection procedures, culminating in the issuance of Executive Council Resolution No. (85) of 2025 regulating petroleum products trading activities in the Emirate of Dubai.
H.E. Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi said: “The meeting highlights our longstanding commitment to strengthening the regulatory and oversight framework governing the petroleum products trading sector. Aligning with this, ongoing cooperation among Committee members and relevant government entities has yielded tangible results, including the standardisation of inspection procedures, reduction of violations and issuance of Executive Council Resolution No. (85) of 2025 regulating petroleum products trading activities in the Emirate of Dubai. In the upcoming phase, we aim to advance digitisation by developing a digital platform and integrating it with the Dubai 360 platform. This will help streamline permitting procedures and enhance service efficiency, as coordinated efforts continue to serve as the foundation of a well-regulated, safe and sustainable petroleum sector in Dubai.”
The meeting also reviewed the efforts undertaken by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, in cooperation with relevant entities, to develop an integrated inspection and oversight framework. This included the establishment of a permanent field inspection team, as well as the standardisation of inspection procedures and mechanisms for handling violations. These measures help enhance coordination among relevant government entities, while reinforcing compliance with approved regulatory and technical requirements.
In addition, the Committee reviewed the results of joint inspection campaigns conducted since June 2022. These campaigns have led to the identification of over 275 sites involved in the storage and distribution of counterfeit gas cylinders, the seizure of more than 19,252 cylinders, as well as the impoundment of more than 751 vehicles used for transportation and distribution, with 751 reports filed. Moreover, follow-ups were done on cases where violators were identified.
Inspections held across the diesel sector covered 73 tanks at various establishments visited during field inspections, as well as 42 establishments in the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area. The campaigns resulted in the impoundment of 14 diesel tankers found to be in violation of trading regulations and UAE mandates.
Led by an aim to strengthen awareness and compliance, the meeting explored media and awareness initiatives which can familiarise companies operating in the sector with the provisions of the Executive Council Resolutions. These included awareness workshops, media campaigns and social media initiatives, alongside the continued phased issuance of permits in coordination with licensing authorities and Committee members.
The Committee also discussed its key priorities for the upcoming phase, with a focus on developing and integrating a new electronic platform with systems of Committee members and the Dubai 360 platform. The overall aim is to streamline permitting procedures and enhance the efficiency of regulatory services. Moreover, the digital transformation project is expected to be completed in 2027, while the implementation of the violations system and the issuance of violation notices are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of the same year.
Concluding the meeting, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy commended the continued support of Committee members and all participating entities. The Council also reaffirmed the critical role of coordinated government and oversight efforts in curbing previous violations, regulating the sector and strengthening compliance with safety requirements. This further contributes to protecting individuals, property and facilities, while supporting the sustainability of the petroleum products trading system in the Emirate.
The Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products, affiliated with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), held a meeting to review latest developments in regulations and inspections across the petroleum products trading sector. The Committee reviewed outcomes of joint inspection campaigns as well as future plans to strengthen compliance, enhance the permitting system and advance digital transformation. The meeting was attended by H.E. Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of DSCE and Chairman of the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products, as well as Committee members representing the relevant entities.
During the meeting, the Committee reviewed the sector’s ongoing regulatory journey, which began with analysing the outcomes of its previous meeting. The meeting advanced plans to develop a unified guide to requirements and procedures, establish subcommittees to review applications and standardise inspection procedures, culminating in the issuance of Executive Council Resolution No. (85) of 2025 regulating petroleum products trading activities in the Emirate of Dubai.
H.E. Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi said: “The meeting highlights our longstanding commitment to strengthening the regulatory and oversight framework governing the petroleum products trading sector. Aligning with this, ongoing cooperation among Committee members and relevant government entities has yielded tangible results, including the standardisation of inspection procedures, reduction of violations and issuance of Executive Council Resolution No. (85) of 2025 regulating petroleum products trading activities in the Emirate of Dubai. In the upcoming phase, we aim to advance digitisation by developing a digital platform and integrating it with the Dubai 360 platform. This will help streamline permitting procedures and enhance service efficiency, as coordinated efforts continue to serve as the foundation of a well-regulated, safe and sustainable petroleum sector in Dubai.”
The meeting also reviewed the efforts undertaken by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, in cooperation with relevant entities, to develop an integrated inspection and oversight framework. This included the establishment of a permanent field inspection team, as well as the standardisation of inspection procedures and mechanisms for handling violations. These measures help enhance coordination among relevant government entities, while reinforcing compliance with approved regulatory and technical requirements.
In addition, the Committee reviewed the results of joint inspection campaigns conducted since June 2022. These campaigns have led to the identification of over 275 sites involved in the storage and distribution of counterfeit gas cylinders, the seizure of more than 19,252 cylinders, as well as the impoundment of more than 751 vehicles used for transportation and distribution, with 751 reports filed. Moreover, follow-ups were done on cases where violators were identified.
Inspections held across the diesel sector covered 73 tanks at various establishments visited during field inspections, as well as 42 establishments in the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area. The campaigns resulted in the impoundment of 14 diesel tankers found to be in violation of trading regulations and UAE mandates.
Led by an aim to strengthen awareness and compliance, the meeting explored media and awareness initiatives which can familiarise companies operating in the sector with the provisions of the Executive Council Resolutions. These included awareness workshops, media campaigns and social media initiatives, alongside the continued phased issuance of permits in coordination with licensing authorities and Committee members.
The Committee also discussed its key priorities for the upcoming phase, with a focus on developing and integrating a new electronic platform with systems of Committee members and the Dubai 360 platform. The overall aim is to streamline permitting procedures and enhance the efficiency of regulatory services. Moreover, the digital transformation project is expected to be completed in 2027, while the implementation of the violations system and the issuance of violation notices are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of the same year.
Concluding the meeting, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy commended the continued support of Committee members and all participating entities. The Council also reaffirmed the critical role of coordinated government and oversight efforts in curbing previous violations, regulating the sector and strengthening compliance with safety requirements. This further contributes to protecting individuals, property and facilities, while supporting the sustainability of the petroleum products trading system in the Emirate.
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