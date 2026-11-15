Ocean World 27 Launches in Oman, Inspiring the Next Generation to Protect Our Seas
(MENAFN- omansail) Muscat, 15 November 2026 – Oman Sail hosted the launch of Ocean World 27, an ambitious youth-led initiative to champion marine conservation and inspire a sustainable future for the ocean, was officially launched on 11 November.
The event was attended by HE Dr Liane Saunders OBE, British Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, Dr Khamis Al Jabri, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Sail, explorer Mark Evans MBE, expedition leader of Oman3165, Khalil Al Hooti, Vice President of Marine at Asyad Shipping, and Jonathan Turner, Chief Operating Officer of Masirah Marine, alongside students, sailors and invited guests.
Ocean World 27 is a community project, organised by volunteers from the worlds of education, sustainability, marine industry and music. Its aim is to give young people across Oman, the opportunity to become active advocates for the ocean which aligns with Oman Sail’s mission.
Speaking at the launch, Project Coordinator Tamsin Murchie explained; “We are providing a platform for Oman’s young people to lend their voices to the future of the seas and to take on an essential role in protecting them.”
At the heart of the project is a performance of Peter Rose and Anne Conlon’s acclaimed cantata, Ocean World, originally commissioned by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) UK. Telling the story of a mother humpback whale and her calf as they encounter the dangers of human activity, the production will bring together up to 500 young voices, with songs performed in both English and Arabic.
Guests at the launch enjoyed a special taste of the forthcoming production, with the Senior Choir from the British School Muscat, directed by Jesse Goss, performing the title song and Precious Life. Attendees also had the opportunity to learn and sing part of the chorus in Arabic.
Dan Anthony, Director of Music at the British School Muscat and project leader, said: “We've given the young people of Oman a voice. Not just a voice, but genuine agency.”
Jonathan Turner, Chief Operating Officer of Masirah Marine, said: “We are honoured to sponsor Ocean World 27, an initiative that highlights the importance of protecting our marine environment. As a company operating in the maritime sector, we recognise our responsibility to safeguard Oman’s rich marine biodiversity and remain committed to playing our part as guardians of Oman’s pristine marine environment.”
Khoula Abdullah Al Sinawi, Sinor Market Reach Analysis, said “Oman Sail is delighted to be a strategic partner, supporting the project's commitment to connect Omani youth with sailing, sustainability and marine conservation”.
The project will culminate on 25 April 2027 with the performance at OCEC, accompanied by a youth exhibition. Both will form part of Oman Sustainability Week, with selected exhibition projects also showcased at OCEC from 26–28 April.
Schools, youth groups and organisations are invited to participate by visiting for further information.
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The event was attended by HE Dr Liane Saunders OBE, British Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, Dr Khamis Al Jabri, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Sail, explorer Mark Evans MBE, expedition leader of Oman3165, Khalil Al Hooti, Vice President of Marine at Asyad Shipping, and Jonathan Turner, Chief Operating Officer of Masirah Marine, alongside students, sailors and invited guests.
Ocean World 27 is a community project, organised by volunteers from the worlds of education, sustainability, marine industry and music. Its aim is to give young people across Oman, the opportunity to become active advocates for the ocean which aligns with Oman Sail’s mission.
Speaking at the launch, Project Coordinator Tamsin Murchie explained; “We are providing a platform for Oman’s young people to lend their voices to the future of the seas and to take on an essential role in protecting them.”
At the heart of the project is a performance of Peter Rose and Anne Conlon’s acclaimed cantata, Ocean World, originally commissioned by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) UK. Telling the story of a mother humpback whale and her calf as they encounter the dangers of human activity, the production will bring together up to 500 young voices, with songs performed in both English and Arabic.
Guests at the launch enjoyed a special taste of the forthcoming production, with the Senior Choir from the British School Muscat, directed by Jesse Goss, performing the title song and Precious Life. Attendees also had the opportunity to learn and sing part of the chorus in Arabic.
Dan Anthony, Director of Music at the British School Muscat and project leader, said: “We've given the young people of Oman a voice. Not just a voice, but genuine agency.”
Jonathan Turner, Chief Operating Officer of Masirah Marine, said: “We are honoured to sponsor Ocean World 27, an initiative that highlights the importance of protecting our marine environment. As a company operating in the maritime sector, we recognise our responsibility to safeguard Oman’s rich marine biodiversity and remain committed to playing our part as guardians of Oman’s pristine marine environment.”
Khoula Abdullah Al Sinawi, Sinor Market Reach Analysis, said “Oman Sail is delighted to be a strategic partner, supporting the project's commitment to connect Omani youth with sailing, sustainability and marine conservation”.
The project will culminate on 25 April 2027 with the performance at OCEC, accompanied by a youth exhibition. Both will form part of Oman Sustainability Week, with selected exhibition projects also showcased at OCEC from 26–28 April.
Schools, youth groups and organisations are invited to participate by visiting for further information.
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