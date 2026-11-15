Direct Amman-Sharjah Flights Operated From Amman City Airport
Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Jordan Airports Company (JAC) announced the launch of the first direct flights between Amman and Sharjah on Air Arabia from Amman City Airport (Marka), with four flights weekly.
JAC, in a statement Sunday, said the first flights to UAE Sharjah city from the airport are a "new step" to strengthen air connectivity between Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.
Affirming its feasibility, JAC stated the route opens "broader" prospects for travel between the two destinations.
JAC added: "We look forward to more destinations and opportunities that help expand the flight network of Amman City Airport." //Petra// NQ
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