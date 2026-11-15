MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Malaysia has contributed $ 300,000 to Taawon Welfare Association's "Noor" program to support 300 orphans in the Gaza Strip for one year, marking its third contribution to the initiative.

Malaysian Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine Dato' Abdul Rahman presented the contribution to Taawon Director-General Tareq Emtairah at a ceremony in Amman on Sunday.

Provided through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP), the funding will cover food, clothing, health care, education, child protection, and psychosocial support, helping provide stability and support the children in rebuilding their lives.

The contribution coincides with the 38th anniversary of Palestine's declaration of independence on Nov. 15. Malaysia reaffirmed its solidarity with the Palestinian people and support for their aspirations for freedom, dignity, and self-determination.

Malaysia also expressed deep concern over deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, saying widespread destruction, displacement, and loss of life had severely affected civilian communities.

It highlighted the vulnerability of children, particularly those who have lost one or both parents, and called for continued humanitarian assistance, protection, and psychosocial support.

//Petra// AO