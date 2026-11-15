MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) held the "A Year in a Day" oncology conference, with international and Jordanian speakers from a range of oncology specialties, to exchange the latest scientific knowledge and expertise.

Participants also tackled treatment developments that help advance clinical practice, bring change to medical practice and raise the care level for cancer patients.

Opening the conference, Asem Mansour, KHCC director general, said the rapid progress in oncology requires continued learning and constant updating of medical practices.

He noted that keeping pace with the latest scientific evidence and treatment developments is necessary to ensure the best possible care for cancer patients.

Mansour stressed the importance of such conferences in strengthening integration among medical specialties and implementing relevant research, which has a positive effect on the quality of health care and on patient treatment outcomes.

Meanwhile, Hikmat Abdel Razzaq, chair of the conference, said the event is a specialized scientific platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge, which reviews the latest developments and scientific evidence across oncology specialties, reflecting the continuing acceleration in diagnosing and treating cancers.

The sessions covered gastrointestinal, breast and lung cancers, hematology and oncology, radiation therapy and pathology. Participants discussed the latest developments in diagnosis and innovative, modern treatments.

The activities focused on research and scientific findings that could influence treatment decisions and clinical practice.

//Petra// NQ