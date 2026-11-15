Royal Navy Arrests Israeli National For Entering Jordanian Waters Illegally
Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Royal Naval Force arrested an Israeli national on Saturday after he infiltrated Jordanian territorial waters by sea, a military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said Sunday.
The source said naval personnel detected an individual attempting to swim from the Israeli side into Jordanian territorial waters and immediately dispatched a unit to the location.
The individual was apprehended and referred to the relevant authorities, the source added.
//Petra// AJ
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