MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Royal Naval Force arrested an Israeli national on Saturday after he infiltrated Jordanian territorial waters by sea, a military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said Sunday.

The source said naval personnel detected an individual attempting to swim from the Israeli side into Jordanian territorial waters and immediately dispatched a unit to the location.

The individual was apprehended and referred to the relevant authorities, the source added.

//Petra// AJ