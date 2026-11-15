Iran Accuses US of Starvation Threat as Rubio Touts Sanctions Pain
(MENAFN) Iran has accused Washington of trying to starve its people through sanctions and a naval blockade, after the top US diplomat openly touted the damage those measures are inflicting.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the charge in response to remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Speaking after a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris on Tuesday, Rubio called the “economic pain” inflicted on Iran “extraordinary,” and warned that the sanctions will bite harder as time goes on. He said the growing hardship could push Iran’s leadership toward concessions, because “eventually you have to eat.”
Writing on X on Saturday, Baghaei responded: “This is yet another admission that Washington is pursuing war crimes, compounding the atrocities it has already committed in its wars of aggression and economic terrorism against Iran,”
He added: “After decades of failed coercion, threats, sanctions, terrorism, and aggression, the United States continues to repeat the same mistakes, merely repackaging them under new names,”
Blockade and Sanctions Escalate
The US began blockading Iran’s southern ports in April, after Tehran shut the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for oil and LNG. Iran closed the waterway in response to the US-Israeli bombing campaign that began on February 28.
In August, Washington rolled out Operation Economic Outcast. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened the “economic asphyxiation” of Iran through broad sanctions aimed at Iranian businesses and their foreign partners.
Iran has also accused the US of hitting civilian water infrastructure, including desalination plants and drinking-water reservoirs, cutting off supplies to thousands of residents. Washington denied responsibility for a March attack on a desalination plant on Qeshm Island. It said its June strikes targeted military communications and radar sites.
Talks Stalled, Combat Could Resume
Tensions remain high even though President Donald Trump has said new large-scale strikes are unlikely. The US has reportedly warned Israel and Gulf states to prepare for a possible return to combat operations.
Washington earlier rejected Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Those terms included lifting US sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and ending the fighting on “all fronts,” including Israel’s wars in Gaza and southern Lebanon.
“The ball is now in the American court,” Tehran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Wednesday.
Rubio dismissed Iran’s demands as “absurd.” On Thursday, Trump said the US no longer needs a deal with Tehran because “those days have long since passed.”
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the charge in response to remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Speaking after a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris on Tuesday, Rubio called the “economic pain” inflicted on Iran “extraordinary,” and warned that the sanctions will bite harder as time goes on. He said the growing hardship could push Iran’s leadership toward concessions, because “eventually you have to eat.”
Writing on X on Saturday, Baghaei responded: “This is yet another admission that Washington is pursuing war crimes, compounding the atrocities it has already committed in its wars of aggression and economic terrorism against Iran,”
He added: “After decades of failed coercion, threats, sanctions, terrorism, and aggression, the United States continues to repeat the same mistakes, merely repackaging them under new names,”
Blockade and Sanctions Escalate
The US began blockading Iran’s southern ports in April, after Tehran shut the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for oil and LNG. Iran closed the waterway in response to the US-Israeli bombing campaign that began on February 28.
In August, Washington rolled out Operation Economic Outcast. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened the “economic asphyxiation” of Iran through broad sanctions aimed at Iranian businesses and their foreign partners.
Iran has also accused the US of hitting civilian water infrastructure, including desalination plants and drinking-water reservoirs, cutting off supplies to thousands of residents. Washington denied responsibility for a March attack on a desalination plant on Qeshm Island. It said its June strikes targeted military communications and radar sites.
Talks Stalled, Combat Could Resume
Tensions remain high even though President Donald Trump has said new large-scale strikes are unlikely. The US has reportedly warned Israel and Gulf states to prepare for a possible return to combat operations.
Washington earlier rejected Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Those terms included lifting US sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and ending the fighting on “all fronts,” including Israel’s wars in Gaza and southern Lebanon.
“The ball is now in the American court,” Tehran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Wednesday.
Rubio dismissed Iran’s demands as “absurd.” On Thursday, Trump said the US no longer needs a deal with Tehran because “those days have long since passed.”
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