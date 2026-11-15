MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck two industrial facilities in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan.

The first target was Nizhnekamskneftekhim, a private joint-stock company and one of Europe's largest petrochemical complexes, as well as a key production site of the Sibur holding.

According to the General Staff, explosions were heard on the premises of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, followed by a fire.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim produces synthetic rubber, synthetic polyisoprene, butyl rubber and plastics. The plant sells tens of billions of rubles' worth of synthetic rubber every year. No army can do without these products: synthetic rubber is used to manufacture tires for military trucks, armored vehicles and aircraft, as well as seals, hoses and other rubber components for military equipment. Certain types of synthetic rubber are also used as binders in solid rocket propellants that power Iskander ballistic missiles.

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Another target nearby was the only ELOU-AVT-7 primary crude oil processing unit at the TAIF-NK refinery. It is a major oil refining complex with an exceptionally high refining depth of more than 95%. It processes heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and gas condensate, with its products used both for mass-market fuels and as feedstock for petrochemical and military applications. A fire was reported at the facility.

The extent of the damage at both facilities is being assessed.

On the same day, another Russian military-industrial complex facility was hit: the Monolit joint-stock company in Trubchevsk, Bryansk region. The company specializes in manufacturing aircraft, including helicopters, as well as spare parts and components, and also engages in metalworking.

The General Staff noted that every period of downtime at such plants reduces Russia's military capabilities.

It stressed that Ukraine's Defense Forces, exercising their right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the enemy's military and economic potential and compelling Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Photo: Exilenova+