MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A Jordanian court has sentenced three men to death after finding them guilty of carrying out an armed attack on a church in the city of Karak last month, which left nine people dead and 34 others injured.

The court convicted the three men of committing a terrorist act that resulted in the deaths of nine people.

The defendants were also found guilty of carrying out terrorist attacks using firearms and promoting the ideology of a terrorist organisation. One of the men was additionally convicted of providing financial support to fund terrorist activities.

The attack took place on October 23 inside a church in Karak, western Jordan, during a funeral ceremony. Nine people were killed and 34 others sustained injuries.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate announced on October 26 that the three suspects had been arrested following a joint search operation.

According to the authorities, security forces tracked down the suspects at an abandoned house in Karak. The men refused to surrender and opened fire on security personnel.

The operation ended with all three suspects being apprehended. They were wounded during the confrontation, while firearms and ammunition were seized.

No security personnel were injured during the operation.