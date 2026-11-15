MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MAKKAH, Nov 15 (NNN-SPA) -- The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has introduced a safety bracelet service for visitors to the Grand Mosque, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The bracelet is designed to locate children, older people, and people with disabilities should they become separated from their companions, ensuring their safety while they are within the Grand Mosque and its courtyards.

The free service is provided through the guest care centres. Beneficiaries are given bracelets containing identification details, which enable staff on the ground to identify them and contact their families when necessary.

This initiative reflects the authority's commitment to prioritising safety and humanitarian care, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for all visitors to the Grand Mosque.

It also facilitates their visit and allows them to perform their acts of worship with peace of mind.

--NNN-SPA