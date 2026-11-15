Macron Slams Defeatism as EU Splits Over USD80B Ukraine Gap
(MENAFN) Macron has warned that scaling back support for Ukraine would leave Europe itself exposed to Russia, and he condemned what he called a defeatist mindset spreading across the continent.
The warning comes as European partners press for a bigger seat at the table in negotiations with Moscow. They were shut out of US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi earlier this week. On Friday, European leaders agreed to set up a negotiating team made up of EU institutions and five countries: Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland.
Writing on X on Saturday, the French president said: “Let us be clear: those who want to restrict Ukraine’s resources ultimately want to force it into an unjust peace, leaving it permanently vulnerable and, by extension, Europe as well. This is the spirit of defeat. It is a recipe for the next war,”
He added: “Europe must play its full part, because the security of our continent also depends on that peace.”
Moscow has accused European states of trying to sabotage the peace process and insisted they must first show goodwill.
Macron also repeated that France and its partners are preparing “a multinational force” that could be sent to Ukraine once a ceasefire takes hold. Russia has said it will not accept Western troops on Ukrainian soil and would treat them as legitimate military targets.
EU Rifts Deepen Over Aid
The appeal lands amid sharp divisions inside the bloc over further assistance to Kiev. On Friday, Poland said it would put no additional money toward purchases of US weapons for Ukraine, citing its own defense spending and budget deficit. Bulgaria separately ruled out any more transfers of weapons and ammunition from its stockpiles.
Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic have asked to be exempted from a proposed financing mechanism designed to close Ukraine’s €70 billion funding shortfall for 2027. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has demanded that every EU member contribute, and has threatened to block talks on the bloc’s next seven-year budget unless the dispute is settled.
Starshield Disruptions Persist
Separately, Denis Senik, Ukraine’s top diplomat in Washington, told an international broadcaster on Saturday that Ukrainian forces are still facing widespread restrictions on Starshield. The military-grade version of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service is used to run reconnaissance and interceptor drones.
Starshield first suffered speed restrictions in mid-October, disrupting Ukrainian drone operations. Service returned on October 24, but comparable problems reappeared in November. Kiev has challenged SpaceX’s explanation that the outages are technical, while the company has denied imposing new restrictions.
The latest disruptions coincide with friction between Washington and Kiev over Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and over US-mediated peace talks. No link between those disputes and the Starshield restrictions has been established.
The warning comes as European partners press for a bigger seat at the table in negotiations with Moscow. They were shut out of US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi earlier this week. On Friday, European leaders agreed to set up a negotiating team made up of EU institutions and five countries: Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland.
Writing on X on Saturday, the French president said: “Let us be clear: those who want to restrict Ukraine’s resources ultimately want to force it into an unjust peace, leaving it permanently vulnerable and, by extension, Europe as well. This is the spirit of defeat. It is a recipe for the next war,”
He added: “Europe must play its full part, because the security of our continent also depends on that peace.”
Moscow has accused European states of trying to sabotage the peace process and insisted they must first show goodwill.
Macron also repeated that France and its partners are preparing “a multinational force” that could be sent to Ukraine once a ceasefire takes hold. Russia has said it will not accept Western troops on Ukrainian soil and would treat them as legitimate military targets.
EU Rifts Deepen Over Aid
The appeal lands amid sharp divisions inside the bloc over further assistance to Kiev. On Friday, Poland said it would put no additional money toward purchases of US weapons for Ukraine, citing its own defense spending and budget deficit. Bulgaria separately ruled out any more transfers of weapons and ammunition from its stockpiles.
Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic have asked to be exempted from a proposed financing mechanism designed to close Ukraine’s €70 billion funding shortfall for 2027. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has demanded that every EU member contribute, and has threatened to block talks on the bloc’s next seven-year budget unless the dispute is settled.
Starshield Disruptions Persist
Separately, Denis Senik, Ukraine’s top diplomat in Washington, told an international broadcaster on Saturday that Ukrainian forces are still facing widespread restrictions on Starshield. The military-grade version of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service is used to run reconnaissance and interceptor drones.
Starshield first suffered speed restrictions in mid-October, disrupting Ukrainian drone operations. Service returned on October 24, but comparable problems reappeared in November. Kiev has challenged SpaceX’s explanation that the outages are technical, while the company has denied imposing new restrictions.
The latest disruptions coincide with friction between Washington and Kiev over Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and over US-mediated peace talks. No link between those disputes and the Starshield restrictions has been established.
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