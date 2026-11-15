DFWAC Enhances Staff Skills in Art Therapy to Strengthen Psychological Care and Support
(MENAFN- DFWAC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates -13 November 2026
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organized a specialized training workshop titled “Advanced Art Therapy”, aimed at enhancing its staff’s skills in integrating art-based techniques into psychological care and rehabilitation programmes. The workshop also sought to advance professional practices that enable the provision of tailored support to beneficiaries based on their individual needs.
The workshop brought together a group of specialists, counsellors, and relevant staff members from the Foundation as part of the second phase of a training programme. The programme began with an introduction to the fundamental concepts of art therapy before progressing to advanced practical applications that simulate real-life situations encountered when working with different cases.
The programme explored the role of art therapy in providing safe spaces for individuals to express their emotions and personal experiences, particularly those who find verbal communication challenging. It also introduced techniques for incorporating artwork into therapeutic dialogue, enabling specialists to explore beneficiaries’ needs and gain a more comprehensive understanding of their experiences.
Her Excellency Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, said: “Effective care begins with our ability to understand individuals, both through what they express and what they struggle to put into words. It is our responsibility to equip our staff with the knowledge and skills needed to listen to beneficiaries’ experiences with awareness and sensitivity, while providing each individual with a space for expression that respects their needs and privacy. Advanced training in art therapy strengthens this ability and broadens the professional tools available to specialists and counsellors in delivering support.”
Her Excellency added: “Investing in the development of our staff is an investment in the quality of care we provide. The true value of training is reflected in more precise professional practices, a deeper understanding of beneficiaries’ needs, and a greater ability to select the most appropriate support approaches. This is what we strive to reinforce through progressive training programmes that connect knowledge with practical application and establish continuous professional development as an ongoing responsibility.”
The workshop featured practical exercises and simulated art therapy sessions, during which participants explored a range of techniques, including free drawing, collage, mandala art, and puppetry. The training also covered therapeutic session management and professional report writing, enabling participants to apply the skills acquired in their daily work with beneficiaries.
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organized a specialized training workshop titled “Advanced Art Therapy”, aimed at enhancing its staff’s skills in integrating art-based techniques into psychological care and rehabilitation programmes. The workshop also sought to advance professional practices that enable the provision of tailored support to beneficiaries based on their individual needs.
The workshop brought together a group of specialists, counsellors, and relevant staff members from the Foundation as part of the second phase of a training programme. The programme began with an introduction to the fundamental concepts of art therapy before progressing to advanced practical applications that simulate real-life situations encountered when working with different cases.
The programme explored the role of art therapy in providing safe spaces for individuals to express their emotions and personal experiences, particularly those who find verbal communication challenging. It also introduced techniques for incorporating artwork into therapeutic dialogue, enabling specialists to explore beneficiaries’ needs and gain a more comprehensive understanding of their experiences.
Her Excellency Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, said: “Effective care begins with our ability to understand individuals, both through what they express and what they struggle to put into words. It is our responsibility to equip our staff with the knowledge and skills needed to listen to beneficiaries’ experiences with awareness and sensitivity, while providing each individual with a space for expression that respects their needs and privacy. Advanced training in art therapy strengthens this ability and broadens the professional tools available to specialists and counsellors in delivering support.”
Her Excellency added: “Investing in the development of our staff is an investment in the quality of care we provide. The true value of training is reflected in more precise professional practices, a deeper understanding of beneficiaries’ needs, and a greater ability to select the most appropriate support approaches. This is what we strive to reinforce through progressive training programmes that connect knowledge with practical application and establish continuous professional development as an ongoing responsibility.”
The workshop featured practical exercises and simulated art therapy sessions, during which participants explored a range of techniques, including free drawing, collage, mandala art, and puppetry. The training also covered therapeutic session management and professional report writing, enabling participants to apply the skills acquired in their daily work with beneficiaries.
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