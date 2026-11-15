MERED appoints Dutco Construction as main contractor for Riviera Residences Phase 1
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 15 November 2026: MERED, the international real estate developer, has appointed Dutco Construction Co L.L.C as the main contractor for Riviera Residences Phase 1 on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.
Under the 33-month construction programme, Dutco Construction will undertake the main construction works, interior fit-out and landscaping for Phase 1. Main works are scheduled to commence on 1 November 2026, subject to the required approvals and construction NOCs, with completion targeted for Q3 2029.
The appointment represents a significant milestone for Riviera Residences following the completion of enabling works by NSCC International Ltd. and marks the project’s transition into its main construction phase.
Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron, Riviera Residences is a waterfront residential development inspired by Abu Dhabi’s natural environment and pearl-diving heritage. Its distinctive mother-of-pearl façade, landscaped terraces and waterfront setting form part of a design focused on architecture, wellness, community and long-term quality of life.
Dutco Construction brings approximately five decades of construction experience in the UAE, with a track record across complex residential, hospitality, mixed-use and infrastructure projects including Marsa Al Seef, the Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue and Zabeel expansions, the Address Downtown refurbishment, City Walk, Bluewaters and Jebel Ali Port.
Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, said: “The appointment of Dutco Construction is an important milestone for Riviera Residences. The quality of the team delivering a project is fundamental to achieving the standard we set at MERED. Dutco brings decades of UAE construction experience and strong delivery capabilities, and we look forward to working closely with them, Herzog & de Meuron, DAR and the wider project team to bring Riviera Residences to life.”
Paul Whelan, Chief Executive Officer of Dutco Construction, said: “Riviera Residences represents a significant addition to Abu Dhabi’s evolving residential landscape, and Dutco Construction is proud to be entrusted with its delivery. This appointment reflects the strength of our partnership and a shared belief in quality, design, integrity and lasting value. Drawing on Dutco’s longstanding UAE experience and proven delivery capability, we look forward to working closely with the entire project team to bring this exceptional vision to life.”
Riviera Residences Phase 1 comprises 456 apartments, together with 11 exclusive villas and a penthouse. The development will offer approximately 65,000 sq. ft. of amenities, including cascading pools, wellness facilities, lush landscaped gardens, indoor and outdoor lounges and dedicated family spaces.
The development’s waterfront promenade will introduce restaurants, cafés and boutiques overlooking the sea and the Al Reem Island skyline, creating an active waterfront environment for residents and the wider community.
Last year, Riviera Residences Phase 1 sold out all its pre-launch units, reflecting buyer interest in the waterfront development. With enabling works now complete and the main contractor appointed, Riviera Residences Phase 1 is moving into the next stage of delivery.
Under the 33-month construction programme, Dutco Construction will undertake the main construction works, interior fit-out and landscaping for Phase 1. Main works are scheduled to commence on 1 November 2026, subject to the required approvals and construction NOCs, with completion targeted for Q3 2029.
The appointment represents a significant milestone for Riviera Residences following the completion of enabling works by NSCC International Ltd. and marks the project’s transition into its main construction phase.
Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron, Riviera Residences is a waterfront residential development inspired by Abu Dhabi’s natural environment and pearl-diving heritage. Its distinctive mother-of-pearl façade, landscaped terraces and waterfront setting form part of a design focused on architecture, wellness, community and long-term quality of life.
Dutco Construction brings approximately five decades of construction experience in the UAE, with a track record across complex residential, hospitality, mixed-use and infrastructure projects including Marsa Al Seef, the Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue and Zabeel expansions, the Address Downtown refurbishment, City Walk, Bluewaters and Jebel Ali Port.
Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, said: “The appointment of Dutco Construction is an important milestone for Riviera Residences. The quality of the team delivering a project is fundamental to achieving the standard we set at MERED. Dutco brings decades of UAE construction experience and strong delivery capabilities, and we look forward to working closely with them, Herzog & de Meuron, DAR and the wider project team to bring Riviera Residences to life.”
Paul Whelan, Chief Executive Officer of Dutco Construction, said: “Riviera Residences represents a significant addition to Abu Dhabi’s evolving residential landscape, and Dutco Construction is proud to be entrusted with its delivery. This appointment reflects the strength of our partnership and a shared belief in quality, design, integrity and lasting value. Drawing on Dutco’s longstanding UAE experience and proven delivery capability, we look forward to working closely with the entire project team to bring this exceptional vision to life.”
Riviera Residences Phase 1 comprises 456 apartments, together with 11 exclusive villas and a penthouse. The development will offer approximately 65,000 sq. ft. of amenities, including cascading pools, wellness facilities, lush landscaped gardens, indoor and outdoor lounges and dedicated family spaces.
The development’s waterfront promenade will introduce restaurants, cafés and boutiques overlooking the sea and the Al Reem Island skyline, creating an active waterfront environment for residents and the wider community.
Last year, Riviera Residences Phase 1 sold out all its pre-launch units, reflecting buyer interest in the waterfront development. With enabling works now complete and the main contractor appointed, Riviera Residences Phase 1 is moving into the next stage of delivery.
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