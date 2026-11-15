Yango Group launches AI and robotics education initiative for schools across the UAE
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE – 15 November 2026: Yango Group, a UAE-based global technology company, has launched an educational initiative to help schoolchildren across the UAE understand how artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies work, how they make decisions and how they can be applied to real-world challenges. The initiative began with an interactive workshop at GEMS World Academy, bringing together around 50 students aged 10–12 for practical learning sessions led by Yango Group's technology specialists.
Yango Group experts working directly with AI and autonomous technologies introduced students to the fundamentals of autonomous robotics. During the robotics session, students explored how sensors and navigation software work together to help autonomous systems detect obstacles, plan movements and respond to changing environments. Using Yango Group’s autonomous delivery robot as a practical example, they also learned about the role of human oversight in autonomous operations and the challenges of deploying robotics technology in everyday environments.
The conversational AI session explored how voice assistants understand and respond to human requests. Through interactive examples using Yango Yasmina, a bilingual AI-powered assistant that communicates in Arabic and English, students discovered how spoken requests are processed and how AI generates responses. They also experimented with different ways of asking questions, learning how the formulation of a request can influence the quality of an AI-generated answer and why verifying information remains essential.
Beyond introducing the fundamentals of AI and robotics, the workshop aimed to develop practical skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving and responsible technology use. By exploring both the capabilities and limitations of these systems, students were encouraged to consider how emerging technologies could help address challenges in their schools, communities and everyday lives.
Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head, Yango Group Middle East, said: "As AI becomes part of everyday life, it's important for young people to understand not only how to use technology, but also how it works, where its limitations lie and why human judgement matters. Our technology experts work with these systems every day, and we want to bring that practical knowledge into classrooms. By connecting students with the people behind the technology, we hope to encourage curiosity, critical thinking and a new generation of young innovators."
The initiative aligns with the UAE's growing emphasis on AI education, including the introduction of artificial intelligence into public school curricula and the priorities outlined in Dubai's Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence. By connecting theoretical learning with practical experience, Yango Group aims to contribute to efforts to equip young people with the knowledge and skills needed in an increasingly technology-driven world.
Khalid Mahmoud, Director of Innovation at GEMS World Academy Dubai: "We want our students to be more than users of emerging technology. We want them to understand it, question it and ultimately help shape its future. Working with Yango Group gave our students a valuable opportunity to explore AI and autonomous robotics through real-world applications, while developing critical thinking, problem-solving and an understanding of responsible technology use. Experiences like this are an important part of preparing young people to become confident and thoughtful innovators."
The workshop is the first step in Yango Group's broader ambition to make AI and robotics education accessible to more students across the UAE. The company welcomes collaboration with other schools and educational institutions interested in bringing interactive technology experiences into their classrooms.
Schools interested in exploring potential partnerships can contact Yango Group through its enquiry form.
Yango Group experts working directly with AI and autonomous technologies introduced students to the fundamentals of autonomous robotics. During the robotics session, students explored how sensors and navigation software work together to help autonomous systems detect obstacles, plan movements and respond to changing environments. Using Yango Group’s autonomous delivery robot as a practical example, they also learned about the role of human oversight in autonomous operations and the challenges of deploying robotics technology in everyday environments.
The conversational AI session explored how voice assistants understand and respond to human requests. Through interactive examples using Yango Yasmina, a bilingual AI-powered assistant that communicates in Arabic and English, students discovered how spoken requests are processed and how AI generates responses. They also experimented with different ways of asking questions, learning how the formulation of a request can influence the quality of an AI-generated answer and why verifying information remains essential.
Beyond introducing the fundamentals of AI and robotics, the workshop aimed to develop practical skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving and responsible technology use. By exploring both the capabilities and limitations of these systems, students were encouraged to consider how emerging technologies could help address challenges in their schools, communities and everyday lives.
Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head, Yango Group Middle East, said: "As AI becomes part of everyday life, it's important for young people to understand not only how to use technology, but also how it works, where its limitations lie and why human judgement matters. Our technology experts work with these systems every day, and we want to bring that practical knowledge into classrooms. By connecting students with the people behind the technology, we hope to encourage curiosity, critical thinking and a new generation of young innovators."
The initiative aligns with the UAE's growing emphasis on AI education, including the introduction of artificial intelligence into public school curricula and the priorities outlined in Dubai's Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence. By connecting theoretical learning with practical experience, Yango Group aims to contribute to efforts to equip young people with the knowledge and skills needed in an increasingly technology-driven world.
Khalid Mahmoud, Director of Innovation at GEMS World Academy Dubai: "We want our students to be more than users of emerging technology. We want them to understand it, question it and ultimately help shape its future. Working with Yango Group gave our students a valuable opportunity to explore AI and autonomous robotics through real-world applications, while developing critical thinking, problem-solving and an understanding of responsible technology use. Experiences like this are an important part of preparing young people to become confident and thoughtful innovators."
The workshop is the first step in Yango Group's broader ambition to make AI and robotics education accessible to more students across the UAE. The company welcomes collaboration with other schools and educational institutions interested in bringing interactive technology experiences into their classrooms.
Schools interested in exploring potential partnerships can contact Yango Group through its enquiry form.
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