Fugitive Claims Scam Call Centers Paid USD370M in Ukraine Bribes
(MENAFN) A man claiming to be a fugitive suspect in Ukraine’s sprawling Operation Carthage corruption probe says scam call centers have funneled as much as $370 million a year to law enforcement officials in return for protection.
The allegations surfaced Friday in a YouTube interview published by Ukrainian blogger Vasily Timoshenko. The interviewee identified himself as Egor Burkin, nicknamed ‘the Mexican’, who is wanted in both Russia and Ukraine and suspected of running the international Khimprom drug cartel, allegedly under the protection of senior Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials. He did not show his face, so his identity cannot be independently verified from the footage.
Ukraine’s Western-backed anti-corruption bodies, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), have alleged a protection racket tied to scam call centers, drug trafficking, counterfeiting, kidnapping and torture.
The man said the recordings NABU released earlier this month as part of the investigation are genuine and acknowledged that his voice is heard on some of them. “I will not deny anything. I’d like to actually confirm everything and point out that Ukraine is mired in corruption,” he told Timoshenko, claiming the Carthage revelations represent only a fraction of the problem.
“Everything you’ve heard is perhaps 5% at most of everything that is happening in Ukraine right now,” he said. “Everything is bought, everything is sold. Positions are traded, criminal cases are opened and closed against anyone, against opponents, against absolutely anyone.”
He claimed he routinely paid protection money to officials and laid out the alleged rates charged to roughly 1,500 scam call centers that operated across Ukraine until recently, targeting foreigners, including Americans.
According to him, a call center with 50 scammers owed $21,000 a month, split equally among the SBU, the National Police and the Prosecutor General’s Office. A 100-person operation was expected to pay double, while larger outfits could run with impunity for $63,000 a month. He estimated that corrupt security officials pocketed $350-370 million a year from this sector of the shadow economy alone.
The interviewee said payments from call centers and drug trafficking went to cryptocurrency wallets, first gathered by intermediaries from the cyber units of the SBU and the National Police.
He alleged that Sergey Kropiva, a former deputy head of a department within the Prosecutor General’s Office, was the ringleader and passed part of the proceeds to former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. He also alleged that Oleg Tatarov, a deputy head of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s office, received a share.
The probe remains active. NABU exposed an alleged criminal network operating through the Prosecutor General’s Office in September, then a second involving the SBU and National Police in November. Investigators ordered the arrest of SBU Major General Sergey Duka, Vladimir Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Strategic Investigations Department, and Kiev police investigator Aleksandr Demianchuk. Twelve people have been named as persons of interest in the second phase.
On Friday, a court freed Duka after he posted $1.4 million bail, days after Tsenov walked free on $330,000 bail.
The claims land amid a string of scandals touching senior officials and several of Zelensky’s close associates. Among them is Timur Mindich, who allegedly led a massive kickback and money-laundering scheme involving state nuclear operator Energoatom, which relies heavily on Western aid. That investigation implicated multiple senior officials and led to the resignation of Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak.
In July 2025, Zelensky moved to strip NABU and SAPO of their independence but backed down amid nationwide protests and criticism from Kiev’s European backers.
The allegations surfaced Friday in a YouTube interview published by Ukrainian blogger Vasily Timoshenko. The interviewee identified himself as Egor Burkin, nicknamed ‘the Mexican’, who is wanted in both Russia and Ukraine and suspected of running the international Khimprom drug cartel, allegedly under the protection of senior Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials. He did not show his face, so his identity cannot be independently verified from the footage.
Ukraine’s Western-backed anti-corruption bodies, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), have alleged a protection racket tied to scam call centers, drug trafficking, counterfeiting, kidnapping and torture.
The man said the recordings NABU released earlier this month as part of the investigation are genuine and acknowledged that his voice is heard on some of them. “I will not deny anything. I’d like to actually confirm everything and point out that Ukraine is mired in corruption,” he told Timoshenko, claiming the Carthage revelations represent only a fraction of the problem.
“Everything you’ve heard is perhaps 5% at most of everything that is happening in Ukraine right now,” he said. “Everything is bought, everything is sold. Positions are traded, criminal cases are opened and closed against anyone, against opponents, against absolutely anyone.”
He claimed he routinely paid protection money to officials and laid out the alleged rates charged to roughly 1,500 scam call centers that operated across Ukraine until recently, targeting foreigners, including Americans.
According to him, a call center with 50 scammers owed $21,000 a month, split equally among the SBU, the National Police and the Prosecutor General’s Office. A 100-person operation was expected to pay double, while larger outfits could run with impunity for $63,000 a month. He estimated that corrupt security officials pocketed $350-370 million a year from this sector of the shadow economy alone.
The interviewee said payments from call centers and drug trafficking went to cryptocurrency wallets, first gathered by intermediaries from the cyber units of the SBU and the National Police.
He alleged that Sergey Kropiva, a former deputy head of a department within the Prosecutor General’s Office, was the ringleader and passed part of the proceeds to former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. He also alleged that Oleg Tatarov, a deputy head of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s office, received a share.
The probe remains active. NABU exposed an alleged criminal network operating through the Prosecutor General’s Office in September, then a second involving the SBU and National Police in November. Investigators ordered the arrest of SBU Major General Sergey Duka, Vladimir Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Strategic Investigations Department, and Kiev police investigator Aleksandr Demianchuk. Twelve people have been named as persons of interest in the second phase.
On Friday, a court freed Duka after he posted $1.4 million bail, days after Tsenov walked free on $330,000 bail.
The claims land amid a string of scandals touching senior officials and several of Zelensky’s close associates. Among them is Timur Mindich, who allegedly led a massive kickback and money-laundering scheme involving state nuclear operator Energoatom, which relies heavily on Western aid. That investigation implicated multiple senior officials and led to the resignation of Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak.
In July 2025, Zelensky moved to strip NABU and SAPO of their independence but backed down amid nationwide protests and criticism from Kiev’s European backers.
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